Volkswagen ID 7 long-term test: report 4

The car Volkswagen ID 7 Pro Match Run by Stuart Milne , digital editor Why it’s here SUVs are flavour of the month, but can a low-slung, sleek hatchback be the ideal family car? Needs to be spacious, comfortable and brimming with the tech expected of a long-distance executive cruiser

24 September 2024 – A breath of (not-so) fresh air

The Road to Hell was Chris Rea’s biggest-selling single in the UK, and famously was written about his endless frustrations with the M25 motorway. Of course, the London Orbital doesn't have a monopoly on endless, grinding traffic, but it is one of the UK’s busiest roads – and as any regular user will tell you, one of the most miserable. And given the size of my commute, I'm intimately acquainted.

It was whilst trying to get some fresh air during stop-start shenanigans that I first noticed something rather odd about the Volkswagen ID 7’s window switches. Namely that there’s only two of them – despite having four electric windows. The front windows work as you’d expect, but to operate the rears you need to press another button to switch the controls from front to back, then press the regular rocker switch.