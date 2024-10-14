Volkswagen ID 7 long-term test: report 5

My car is pretty galactic in the rear seats – so much so, in fact, that when I headed out with four friends recently, three of them were able to fit easily onto the back bench of the limo-like ID 7. There’s loads of forward leg room, the lack of a hump in the floor gives plenty of foot space, and the rear-seat climate controls proved popular, too.

The acres of storage up front is both a blessing and a curse, though: on the plus side, there’s space for drinks, sweets, hats, books, sunglasses and much else besides. But my hoarding mentality means the amount of junk I end up carrying fills the space available, so regular spring cleans are the order of the day.

There are massive door bins, a huge cubby in the centre console with a sliding cover, too, which hides the wireless charging pad and USB-C sockets. A deep cubby between the seats is handy, and has a deep tray for coins. It would be deeper still if there was an armrest, but that’s one feature that’s sadly lacking.