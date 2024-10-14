NEW REVIEWS:

Volkswagen ID 7 long-term test: report 5
Volkswagen ID 7 long-term test: report 5

With the promise of space, comfort and a long range, could the VW ID 7 be the perfect posh commuter car? We're living with one to find out...

Volkswagen ID 7 rear, standing with telescope
Stuart Milne
Published14 October 2024
The car Volkswagen ID 7 Pro Match Run by Stuart Milne, digital editor

Why it’s here SUVs are flavour of the month, but can a low-slung, sleek hatchback be the ideal family car?

Needs to be spacious, comfortable and brimming with the tech expected of a long-distance executive cruiser

Miles covered 10,402 Price £51,550 Target price £51,550 Price as tested £56,080 Official range 381 miles Test range 315 miles Options fitted 20in alloy wheels (£480), Exterior Pack (£2,100), Exterior Pack Plus (£1000), heat pump (£1050), Interior Pack (£2000)

14 October, 2024 – Space race

For many family car drivers, space really is the final frontier. The continuing mission to balance available space with a range of paraphernalia which seems to grow faster than the universe itself.

And over the four months I’ve spent with my Volkswagen ID 7 it’s been something that’s been frequently on my mind. And why you see me standing in a car park with a telescope, because as well as enjoying the room inside the ID 7, I’m also a fan of gazing into space.

My car is pretty galactic in the rear seats – so much so, in fact, that when I headed out with four friends recently, three of them were able to fit easily onto the back bench of the limo-like ID 7. There’s loads of forward leg room, the lack of a hump in the floor gives plenty of foot space, and the rear-seat climate controls proved popular, too.

The acres of storage up front is both a blessing and a curse, though: on the plus side, there’s space for drinks, sweets, hats, books, sunglasses and much else besides. But my hoarding mentality means the amount of junk I end up carrying fills the space available, so regular spring cleans are the order of the day.

There are massive door bins, a huge cubby in the centre console with a sliding cover, too, which hides the wireless charging pad and USB-C sockets. A deep cubby between the seats is handy, and has a deep tray for coins. It would be deeper still if there was an armrest, but that’s one feature that’s sadly lacking.

Volkswagen ID 7 in parking space

The price to pay for all this space is the Volkswagen's external dimensions. It’s slightly longer than the parking spaces in my local Co-op, and its width means I’m often cursing anyone who parks too close. On a couple of occasions, I’ve had to breath in to slide my frame through the door into the driver’s seat – and have even resorted to clambering across from the passenger side, with is rather inelegant.

Also consider

