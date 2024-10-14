Volkswagen ID 7 long-term test: report 5
With the promise of space, comfort and a long range, could the VW ID 7 be the perfect posh commuter car? We're living with one to find out...
The car Volkswagen ID 7 Pro Match Run by Stuart Milne, digital editor
Why it’s here SUVs are flavour of the month, but can a low-slung, sleek hatchback be the ideal family car?
Needs to be spacious, comfortable and brimming with the tech expected of a long-distance executive cruiser
Miles covered 10,402 Price £51,550 Target price £51,550 Price as tested £56,080 Official range 381 miles Test range 315 miles Options fitted 20in alloy wheels (£480), Exterior Pack (£2,100), Exterior Pack Plus (£1000), heat pump (£1050), Interior Pack (£2000)
14 October, 2024 – Space race
For many family car drivers, space really is the final frontier. The continuing mission to balance available space with a range of paraphernalia which seems to grow faster than the universe itself.
And over the four months I’ve spent with my Volkswagen ID 7 it’s been something that’s been frequently on my mind. And why you see me standing in a car park with a telescope, because as well as enjoying the room inside the ID 7, I’m also a fan of gazing into space.
My car is pretty galactic in the rear seats – so much so, in fact, that when I headed out with four friends recently, three of them were able to fit easily onto the back bench of the limo-like ID 7. There’s loads of forward leg room, the lack of a hump in the floor gives plenty of foot space, and the rear-seat climate controls proved popular, too.
The acres of storage up front is both a blessing and a curse, though: on the plus side, there’s space for drinks, sweets, hats, books, sunglasses and much else besides. But my hoarding mentality means the amount of junk I end up carrying fills the space available, so regular spring cleans are the order of the day.
There are massive door bins, a huge cubby in the centre console with a sliding cover, too, which hides the wireless charging pad and USB-C sockets. A deep cubby between the seats is handy, and has a deep tray for coins. It would be deeper still if there was an armrest, but that’s one feature that’s sadly lacking.
The price to pay for all this space is the Volkswagen's external dimensions. It’s slightly longer than the parking spaces in my local Co-op, and its width means I’m often cursing anyone who parks too close. On a couple of occasions, I’ve had to breath in to slide my frame through the door into the driver’s seat – and have even resorted to clambering across from the passenger side, with is rather inelegant.
