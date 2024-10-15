Best family cars 2024: top choices for you and your children

You might think that every family looks for an SUV these days, but there are still thousands out there who prefer a more traditional family car. And for these buyers there’s still a huge choice available.

Family cars are often more than simply transport for you and your children, though. The best family cars are brilliant all-rounders, providing practicality, economy and safety in equal measure, while also being enjoyable to drive.

With dozens of family cars on the market, testing them all is no mean feat, and our reviewers have spent hundreds of hours poring over every one. They test everything from performance to rear-seat space, and from the technology on offer to efficient they are to run. Plus, they examine each car's reliability rating.