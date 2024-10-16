2024 Audi A3 plug-in hybrid gets an official range of 88 miles
The new Audi A3 has the same hybrid system as the latest VW Golf, which means it has the joint longest electric-only range of any new PHEV...
On sale: November 2024 | Price from: £39,150
It’s a marathon, not a sprint – particularly in the case of many plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars. Indeed, most new PHEVs have been designed to run on electric-only power for as long as possible, rather than for performance. An example of this includes the new Audi A3 TFSI e.
It now has the longest official electric-only range of any new plug-in hybrid car – a claim it shares with the Volkswagen Golf eHybrid. That’s because the two cars share the same underpinnings, as well as the same hybrid system.
The system itself is new, and you can find it in many new Volkswagen Group cars, including the Volkswagen Passat and Skoda Kodiaq. It consists of a 1.5-litre petrol engine (replacing the old 1.4-litre unit) and an electric motor that combine to produce 201bhp, while the 19.7kWh (usable) battery delivers the official range of 88 miles – more than double that of the previous car. It’s also farther than the Peugeot 308 Hybrid and Vauxhall Astra Plug-in Hybrid can manage.
Charging the A3 TFSI e should be quicker than before, because it can now accept up to 50kW of power. This means you can charge it up with a suitably powerful public charger, with a 10-80% top up taking less than 30 minutes. Meanwhile, a full charge at home with an 11kW home charger takes 2hrs 30 minutes.
To help cope with the extra weight of the battery (the battery is larger than before), Audi has tuned the suspension to ensure it rides and handles as comfortably as possible. We’ll have to test this for ourselves when we drive the car, but the set-up in the closely-related Golf is very good.
Prices for the new A3 TFSI e will start from £39,150 when it goes on sale in November. That’s more than the equivalent Golf and Astra, but less than the Peugeot 308 Hybrid.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here