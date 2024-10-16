2024 Audi A3 plug-in hybrid gets an official range of 88 miles

Charging the A3 TFSI e should be quicker than before, because it can now accept up to 50kW of power. This means you can charge it up with a suitably powerful public charger , with a 10-80% top up taking less than 30 minutes. Meanwhile, a full charge at home with an 11kW home charger takes 2hrs 30 minutes.

To help cope with the extra weight of the battery (the battery is larger than before), Audi has tuned the suspension to ensure it rides and handles as comfortably as possible. We’ll have to test this for ourselves when we drive the car, but the set-up in the closely-related Golf is very good.

Prices for the new A3 TFSI e will start from £39,150 when it goes on sale in November. That’s more than the equivalent Golf and Astra, but less than the Peugeot 308 Hybrid.

