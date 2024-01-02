Best cars for dogs and their owners

According to a survey by the aptly-named pet food supplier UK Pet Food, there are currently around 12 million dogs in the UK. So, it’s only natural that many car buyers want a model that suits both them and their four-legged companion(s).

Practicality is key here; any car which won’t allow your dog to stand up and lie down in comfort is best avoided, as are those with substantial boot lips which only a show jumping canine would be able to clear.