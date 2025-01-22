Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID 7 Tourer for £265 per month

The Volkswagen ID 7 Tourer is among a small but growing band of electric estate cars which blend low running costs with impressive practicality.

VW’s entrant is certainly turning heads – as much for its sleek styling as its big boot and long range. In fact, one of the few criticisms we’ve levelled at the ID 7 Tourer is the amount you have to spend to park one on your driveway.

However, thanks to some impressive car leasing deals, you could enjoy the Volkswagen ID 7 Tourer for as little as £265.30 per month.