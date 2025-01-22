Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID 7 Tourer for £265 per month
The VW ID 7 Tourer is a big estate car with small leasing bills, making it our deal for 22 January...
The Volkswagen ID 7 Tourer is among a small but growing band of electric estate cars which blend low running costs with impressive practicality.
VW’s entrant is certainly turning heads – as much for its sleek styling as its big boot and long range. In fact, one of the few criticisms we’ve levelled at the ID 7 Tourer is the amount you have to spend to park one on your driveway.
However, thanks to some impressive car leasing deals, you could enjoy the Volkswagen ID 7 Tourer for as little as £265.30 per month.
The 24-month term, limited to 6000 miles per year and with a 12 month upfront rental might not suit everyone, but even over a more common 36-month agreement with a 10,000 mile limit and six months’ initial rental, it still weighs in at £395.67 per month. You can find out more about how car leasing works in our feature.
While under the terms of this leasing deal, you’re limited to silver or white paint and a black interior, there’s no doubting the level of equipment this Pro Match model comes with. Our pick of the range includes highlights such as 19in alloy wheels, three-zone air-con, automatic wipers, a head-up display, heated and massaging front seats and a heated steering wheel.
And we think the 77kWh battery in this model is the sweet spot in the range, too. Despite being the smaller of the two battery options in the line-up, it can still deliver 373 miles of range under official figures. Over nearly 11,000 miles in an ID 7 hatchback, we saw a summer and winter average of 300 miles, with as much as 350 miles recorded in warm weather.
There’s little to complain about with charging speeds, either. With a 170kW maximum charging rate, it’s faster than the 100kW offered by the cheaper Peugeot e-308 SW and MG 5, but slower than the more expensive Audi Q6 Avant e-tron and BMW i5 Touring.
In any guise, the ID 7 Tourer is comfortable and quiet to drive, and the interior feels high quality. There’s a huge amount of rear legroom, and the boot is larger than both those you’ll find in the BMW i5 Touring and Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo.
If you think this Volkswagen ID 7 Tourer lease deal works for you, then head over to our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
