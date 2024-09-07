Volkswagen ID 7 long-term test: report 3

The car Volkswagen ID 7 Pro Match Run by Stuart Milne , digital editor Why it’s here SUVs are flavour of the month, but can a low-slung, sleek hatchback be the ideal family car? Needs to be spacious, comfortable and brimming with the tech expected of a long-distance executive cruiser

7 September 2024 – The Wight stuff

According to Cliff Richard and The Shadows, a summer holiday means no working, no worries and a smattering of fun and laughter. But that can all come undone rapidly if your car isn’t able to deliver you and your passengers relaxed to sunnier climes.

I knew my Volkswagen ID 7 would have no trouble at all carting me, my wife, two kids and an unnecessary amount of luggage down to the Isle of Wight recently. I knew it’d be comfortable, too. What I was less sure of was the public charging situation.

Because I tend to sniff out the fastest charging stations to make the most of the ID 7’s 175kW charging capability, I was rather alarmed at the revelation by the Zap-Map app that there are no chargers on the Isle of Wight capable of delivering more than 50kW.