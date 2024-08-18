Volkswagen ID 7 long-term test: report 2

Take camping, for example. The boot is simply vast, and swallowed our kit for a weekend at the coast with no problem at all. I ditched the false floor to gain maximum boot space, and because our journey wasn’t long enough to require a charge, the VW's charging cable stayed at home, too. The boot is a good, square shape, and compartments at the side are useful for carrying smaller bits. And there’s a huge amount of rear leg room, which allowed us to carry a couple of squashy bags in the footwell, too.

It’s been a similar story when we’ve been out paddleboarding. There’s more than enough space for a couple of boards and related paraphernalia, plus picnic gear and even a portable barbecue. And a 12-volt socket in the boot is great for powering a coolbox and an electric pump – because inflating a paddleboard to 15psi by hand isn’t easy. It’s a shame that there isn’t the ability to plug in three-pin appliances, though, as you can in models such as the Genesis GV60.

Our adventures all over southern England have underlined that it's perfectly possible to head out into the middle of nowhere – and get back again without the need to panic charge. So much, in fact, that I've covered 1878 miles so far in two months without the faintest need to use a public charger. I've seen as much as 383 miles from a charge, but something in the region of 360 miles is more common. Of course, that's in the warm weather, so it'll be interesting to see how the cold – and the optional heat pump – impacts things.