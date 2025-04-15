Deal of the Day: lease an MG HS PHEV from just £279 per month

An award-winning car from just £279 per month? That’s the deal that’s currently on the table for an MG HS plug-in hybrid – the model we named best PHEV at the 2025 What Car? Awards.

The HS was a worthy winner, thanks to a blend of appealing price and its ability to travel 75 miles on a charge. Yet taking our leasing deal of the day, that price is reduced further, because on a 24 month contract, with a 6000-mile annual limit and 12 months rental (£3348) paid up front, your monthly payments will total just £279.02.

On a more common three-year agreement, with a 10,000-mile annual mileage limit and with six months paid in advance (£2233), monthly payments are just £372.24.