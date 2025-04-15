Deal of the Day: lease an MG HS PHEV from just £279 per month
We named the MG HS best plug-in hybrid earlier this year, and you could drive one from £279 per month...
An award-winning car from just £279 per month? That’s the deal that’s currently on the table for an MG HS plug-in hybrid – the model we named best PHEV at the 2025 What Car? Awards.
The HS was a worthy winner, thanks to a blend of appealing price and its ability to travel 75 miles on a charge. Yet taking our leasing deal of the day, that price is reduced further, because on a 24 month contract, with a 6000-mile annual limit and 12 months rental (£3348) paid up front, your monthly payments will total just £279.02.
On a more common three-year agreement, with a 10,000-mile annual mileage limit and with six months paid in advance (£2233), monthly payments are just £372.24.
See all MG HS leasing deals
We like the entire MG HS range, but the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) is our favourite because its keen pricing makes it as appealing for the private buyer as it does for the company car driver. The 1.5-litre petrol engine, 24.7kWh battery and electric motor combine to deliver 286bhp, making it more punchy than equivalent versions of the BYD Seal U and Jaecoo 7.
Its 75-mile range (we managed 74 miles in the real world before the engine was forced into life) eclipses the 43 miles of a PHEV Ford Kuga, Hyundai Tucson or Kia Sportage.
There’s more to this PHEV family SUV than a good range: its comfortable interior is full of impressive tactile materials, it provides great visibility and it's perfectly practical for the average family.
We like the entry-level SE trim, although quirks of leasing means the better-equipped Trophy model actually costs less. Trophy adds dual-zone air-con, an upgraded stereo, a powered tailgate and wireless phone-charging to the SE’s 19in alloy wheels, cruise control and automatic wipers.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great MG HS lease deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
