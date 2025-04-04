Deal of the Day: Lease a Volkswagen ID 3 from £249 per month

If you drive a lot around town, you’ll appreciate the ID 3’s light steering and compact turning circle. It’s also quiet on the move and more engaging to drive than a Hyundai Kona Electric.

There’s heaps of space in the ID 3, so even if you’re taxiing round the tallest of passengers, they should be able to get comfortable.

The ID 3’s 385-litre boot is bigger than that of the VW Golf, and does the trick for most of your every day needs. On top of that, the centre console houses plenty of useful cubbies for storage.

