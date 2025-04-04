Deal of the Day: Lease a Volkswagen ID 3 from £249 per month
The Volkswagen ID 3 is a comfortable electric family car, and you could get one from just £249 per month...
If you’re looking to go electric with your next family car, then the nippy Volkswagen ID 3 might be high up on your list. And thanks to our leasing deals, you could put one on your driveway for as little as £249 per month.
To do that, you’ll need to sign up for a 24-month contract with an annual 6000-mile limit and an initial payment of £2978.40. Yet even on a more common 36-month, 10,000 mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1965.42), monthly payments are just £327.57.
See all Volkswagen ID 3 leasing deals
Most versions of the ID 3 have a 201bhp electric motor powering the rear wheels, but there are two battery options: a 58kWh battery (badged as the Pro) or a 77kWh one (the Pro S). The Pro S, which is our Deal of the Day, is lively off the line and can whisk you up to motorway speeds easily.
With an official range of 344 miles, the ID 3 Pro S can go farther on a single charge than any version of the Kia Niro EV, and even beats the entry-level Tesla Model 3.
If you drive a lot around town, you’ll appreciate the ID 3’s light steering and compact turning circle. It’s also quiet on the move and more engaging to drive than a Hyundai Kona Electric.
There’s heaps of space in the ID 3, so even if you’re taxiing round the tallest of passengers, they should be able to get comfortable.
The ID 3’s 385-litre boot is bigger than that of the VW Golf, and does the trick for most of your every day needs. On top of that, the centre console houses plenty of useful cubbies for storage.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great VW ID 3 deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here