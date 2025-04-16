Stylish new look for Lexus ES as it goes electric for the first time
The Lexus ES will rival the BMW i5 as it goes electric for the first time – and will be more upmarket than ever...
On sale Spring 2026 | Price from £50,000 (est)
Just as little Simba took over from Mufasa to take the leading role in The Lion King, the all-new Lexus ES will take the place of the now-discontinued LS luxury car and crown the firm’s saloon car line-up. And it’s going fully-electric for the first time.
Fitting with its push to fill the gap left by the LS, the new Lexus ES has grown to be slightly larger than the BMW 5 Series that it has traditionally rivalled.
In pushing the ES further upmarket, Lexus’s engineers have placed a renewed focus on comfort – something which will receive a further boost with the introduction of new electric models, plus a full hybrid model.
However, the most obvious departure from the current ES is the new car’s styling. It’s clear the new design is far more minimalist and is something we can expect to see for future electric Lexus models.
Out does the old, upright front end, and in comes a sleek look, a less pronounced grill, and headlights which include L-shaped daytime running light and indicator signatures. The L-shapes continue into the rear lights, which form part of a single light bar with illuminated Lexus lettering, and sculpted lines across the doors.
It’s expected two electric versions will be available, possibly badged as ES 350e and ES 500e. The former is expected to deliver 221bhp through the front wheels, while the latter will split its 338bhp across all four wheels using the same Direct4 system as the Lexus RZ SUV. There’s no shortage of grip in that car.
Some clever packaging means neither the underfloor-mounted batteries, nor the axle-mounted motors will encroach significantly on interior or boot space. The position of the batteries contributes to a low centre of gravity, which should deliver gains in agility and stability. No technical details regarding battery capacity or range have been announced, but it’ll need 81.2kWh of usable capacity and a real-world range of 250-300 miles to beat the BMW i5.
While it’s yet to be confirmed, a full hybrid – or ‘self-charging’ hybrid in Lexus-speak – could be offered, likely pairing a 2.5-litre engine with an electric motor. Again, no technical details are available, but the battery is expected to be a little punchier than that fitted to the Lexus NX hybrid, with which the new ES shares its underpinnings.
The new ES’s chassis is stiffer than before, which should deliver improvements in vibrations and contribute to sharper steering, smooth acceleration and greater braking response. This is designed to narrow the gap to the 5 Series when it comes to agility and the Mercedes E-Class with regard to comfort.
It’s longer and wider than both the BMW and Mercedes, but while the distance between the front and rear wheels has grown, pointing to an increase in passenger space, it’s still slightly less than its German rivals. Our testers found the seating position of the current ES was a little too high, but it’ll be loftier still in the new car.
The minimalist design philosophy adopted for the exterior extends inside, with a simple and clean design. While most of the controls will be operated via the touchscreen, others are operated by haptic ‘Hidden Tech’ buttons which are disguised from view when the car is switched off, and illuminate when the car is on. They give the look of a touch panel but provide “tactile feedback” when pressed, according to Lexus.
The devil will be in the detail here; there’s no doubting the elegant design, but flush, digitally-operated buttons are often more fiddly to use than physical buttons and knobs.
A new infotainment system features, sporting a 14in touchscreen and LexusConnect navigation which, for electric versions of the ES, can monitor the car’s charge and automatically include charging stops on your route. The system can even monitor the car’s state of charge and adapt the route to take in more or fewer charging stops as needed.
The new infotainment system works alongside a 12.3in digital instrument screen and the LexusLink+ app which, like that offered in the Audi A6 e-tron, allows access to a range of services, including remote charging and interior pre-heating.
The system is backed by Lexus’s new Arene operating system which uses AI to learn a driver’s routine and regularly-used apps to activate them automatically.
From the official photos, it appears the ES will follow the usual high standard of Lexus’s interiors, with a pleasing mix of materials. One finish, called Bamboo Layering uses sophisticated printing to create a textured surface that creates patterns in the internal illumination.
The front seats have been designed for good posture with shoulder-blade support, while rear passengers can sit on optional reclining pews and use an ottoman leg support for a limo experience. The front passenger seat can fold forward to maximum leg room and improve the view out; it’s a feature that will appeal to chauffeur drivers in particular.
Prices and UK specs are yet to be determined, but it’s likely its starting price will be in line with that of the Lexus RZ, at around £50,000.
