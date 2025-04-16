Stylish new look for Lexus ES as it goes electric for the first time

It’s longer and wider than both the BMW and Mercedes, but while the distance between the front and rear wheels has grown, pointing to an increase in passenger space, it’s still slightly less than its German rivals. Our testers found the seating position of the current ES was a little too high, but it’ll be loftier still in the new car.

The minimalist design philosophy adopted for the exterior extends inside, with a simple and clean design. While most of the controls will be operated via the touchscreen, others are operated by haptic ‘Hidden Tech’ buttons which are disguised from view when the car is switched off, and illuminate when the car is on. They give the look of a touch panel but provide “tactile feedback” when pressed, according to Lexus.

The devil will be in the detail here; there’s no doubting the elegant design, but flush, digitally-operated buttons are often more fiddly to use than physical buttons and knobs.

A new infotainment system features, sporting a 14in touchscreen and LexusConnect navigation which, for electric versions of the ES, can monitor the car’s charge and automatically include charging stops on your route. The system can even monitor the car’s state of charge and adapt the route to take in more or fewer charging stops as needed.

The new infotainment system works alongside a 12.3in digital instrument screen and the LexusLink+ app which, like that offered in the Audi A6 e-tron, allows access to a range of services, including remote charging and interior pre-heating.

The system is backed by Lexus’s new Arene operating system which uses AI to learn a driver’s routine and regularly-used apps to activate them automatically.