2026 electric Ferrari to be revealed in October
Ferrari’s first-ever fully-electric car will be unveiled later this year, and the firm is already testing prototypes...
Former Ferrari F1 driver Sebastian Vettel and the upcoming electric Ferrari have a few things in common: they both know a thing or two about going fast – and now they advocate for more sustainable ways of living.
Indeed, Ferrari is looking to go green with a brand new all-electric model, due to arrive in 2026.
It’s set to be revealed on 9 October, in what is shaping up to be a busy time for Ferrari, with it readying a number of other new models, including rumoured replacements for the Roma and SF90.
The as-yet unnamed EV will be Ferrari’s first ever all-electric car, expanding the historic Italian brand’s offering to three different power options: petrol, hybrid and electric.
Not much at all has been revealed about the Ferrari EV, but we do know that test cars have been spotted using modified Maserati Levante bodywork. That car is an SUV, which could point towards the new electric Ferrari sporting some chunky bodywork, as our artist impression suggests.
However, the Levante (pictured below) was also used as the basis for the first Purosangue prototypes, and those cars ended up looking vastly different from each other. Indeed it’s possible that the electric Ferrari could be a slow-slung SUV like the Purosangue, or a more high-riding sports car.
But Ferrari boss Benedetto Vigna has reassured fans of the brand that its first electric car will be “made in the right way” to ensure it delivers as much fun and dynamism as its combustion-engined stablemates, with an aim of targeting both brand loyalists and a new, technology-focused clientele.
He also told our sister title, Autocar, that prototypes have already completed thousands of miles of on-road testing, and will be “a lot of fun”.
It’ll be produced in the new ‘e-building’ at Ferrari’s campus in Maranello, Italy, which currently houses the production of the Purosangue.
The introduction of electric power will not affect Ferrari’s offering of traditional petrol cars and more recent hybrid models, but according to Vigna, the sales split between the models will be determined by customer demand, rather than production and sales targets.
No technical information has yet been revealed, but Ferrari has asserted that its EV will not use a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery. Those batteries tend to be cheaper to produce, since they’re made of metals that are relatively easy to source, but they don’t always offer as much energy density as costlier alternatives like lithium-ion NMC batteries.
No pricing information has been revealed yet, but a report from Reuters suggests that the electric Ferrari could start at over 500,000 euros – around £430,000. That would make it significantly more expensive than the Purosangue, which starts at around £313,000. And that doesn’t include any optional extras, which can easily increase the price by more than £60,000.
