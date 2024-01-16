2024 Car of the Year Awards: the best cars in every class revealed >>

Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best executive car interior
Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best executive car interior

A top-notch executive car must do it all – frugally and in style. Buyers want effortless long-haul capability, a comfortable and classy interior, and low benefit-in-kind tax rates...

Best executive car interior

BMW i5 eDrive40 M Sport

BMW i5 front cornering

When it comes to interiors, the BMW i5 is unmatched for the money, with a look and feel that’s very reminiscent of the larger (and more expensive) BMW i7 limousine. With tactile materials and rock-solid build quality, it feels far more upmarket than its closest rival, the Mercedes EQE.

BMW i5 interior

Then there’s the i5’s superior functionality. It features a 12.3in digital instrument panel and 14.9in infotainment touchscreen positioned side by side so they appear as one vast display. This is backed up by logical menus and snappy responses to inputs, while a rotary controller and shortcut buttons between the front seats further improve ease of use.

The i5 is comfortable, too, with supportive and stylish sports seats in the front, which adjust every way electrically – essential stuff for a car destined to cover big mileages. But while flaws are very few, the i5’s stiff pricing ultimately cost it the overall category win.

Car of the Year

Category winners

Small Car of the Year
Renault Clio with COTY 2024 logo
Family Car of the Year
Toyota Corolla with COTY 2024 logo
Hot Hatch of the Year
Mercedes-AMG A45 with COTY 2024 logo
Small SUV of the Year
Lexus LBX with COTY 2024 logo
Family SUV of the Year
Kia Sportage with COTY 2024 logo
Plug-in Hybrid of the Year
Mazda MX-30 R-EV with COTY 2024 logo
Small Electric Car of the Year
MG 4 EV with COTY 2024 logo
Small Electric SUV of the Year
Smart #1 with COTY 2024 logo
Family Electric SUV of the Year
Kia EV6 with COTY 2024 logo
Executive Car of the Year
Tesla Model 3 with COTY 2024 logo
Estate Car of the Year
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports with COTY 2024 logo
7-Seater of the Year
Land Rover Defender with COTY 2024 logo
Luxury Car of the Year
BMW X7 with COTY 2024 logo
Coupé/Convertible of the Year
BMW 4 Series with COTY 2024 logo
Sports SUV of the Year
Ford Puma ST with COTY 2024 logo
Sports Car of the Year
Porsche Cayman GTS with COTY 2024 logo
Performance Car of the Year
BMW M3 Touring with COTY 2024 logo
