Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best executive car interior

When it comes to interiors, the BMW i5 is unmatched for the money, with a look and feel that’s very reminiscent of the larger (and more expensive) BMW i7 limousine. With tactile materials and rock-solid build quality, it feels far more upmarket than its closest rival, the Mercedes EQE .

Then there’s the i5’s superior functionality. It features a 12.3in digital instrument panel and 14.9in infotainment touchscreen positioned side by side so they appear as one vast display. This is backed up by logical menus and snappy responses to inputs, while a rotary controller and shortcut buttons between the front seats further improve ease of use.

The i5 is comfortable, too, with supportive and stylish sports seats in the front, which adjust every way electrically – essential stuff for a car destined to cover big mileages. But while flaws are very few, the i5’s stiff pricing ultimately cost it the overall category win.