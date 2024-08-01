Top 10 used electric cars for less than £25,000
Electric cars don't come cheap, but you can get a great one for a bargain price if you buy used...
You'd have had to be living under a rock not to know that, since the proposed legislation banning the sale of pure petrol and diesel-engined cars in the UK was first announced, the interest in electric cars has grown enormously.
Buying a new electric car can still cost rather a lot of money, though. One solution is to buy one used, where you can dip your toes in the future without spending a fortune.
Here, we've brought together our top 10 favourites for less than £25,000. Some are stylish, some are sensible, but all of them have plenty to offer the eco-conscious motorist on a budget.
Strengths
- Tremendous performance
- Long range
- Surprisingly practical
Weaknesses
- Build quality could be better
- Ride and handling not up to top ICE rivals
Launched in 2019, the Tesla Model 3 has been a runaway worldwide sales success. It offers state-of-the-art tech, great performance and an excellent range in a relatively affordable package. Of these earlier models, the Standard Range Plus is WLTP-certified for 254 miles of claimed range and the Long Range steps that up to 348 miles. The Performance officially does 329 miles. All Model 3s come with plenty of luxuries, and the best news of all is that used prices have now fallen to an extremely tempting low.
"Every time we test a Tesla, it proves vastly more efficient than its rivals; the latest, post-2022 Model 3 averaged 3.7 miles per kilowatt hour of electricity used on our real-world test route." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2022 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus, 37,000 miles, £25,000
Strengths
- Good to drive
- Modern and well-finished interior
- Used prices start at around £12k
Weaknesses
- Steering wheel can obscure the driver display
- A few alternatives have even better electric ranges
- Some rivals are more interior and boot space
The Peugeot e-208 is the firm's first all-electric mass-production car and it's as pretty as a peach. Some real bargains are now filtering through to the used forecourts. Not only does it look the part it also has a great interior and is surprisingly good fun to drive. It rides well, too, and it's quieter than most of its rivals. In fact, it's a great all-rounder. Its official range of 217 miles is also decently competitive.
"I love this car for its agility and nippiness in town traffic. It's a great-looking car too and you can actually fit quite a lot of shopping and/or luggage in if needed." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2023 Peugeot e-208 50 kWh Allure, 27,000 miles, £22,000
Strengths
- Terrific range
- Spacious interior
- Well equipped
Weaknesses
- Can lean on the pricey side
- Doesn't charge as quickly as some rivals
The Kia e-Niro might not look like a revolution, but it was one of the first pure electric cars offered at a reasonable price that came with a terrific on-paper range. It's handily sized outside and roomy inside, and it comes with a range that will embarrass many more expensive electric cars. In one of our Real Range tests, it achieved 253 miles in real-world use. Look for '3' trim which has the 64kWh battery, because it's quicker, has a much longer range, is better to drive and gets an upgraded infotainment system.
"Proof that we know what we're talking about. This e-Niro was class-leading when it was launched and it makes a really attractive used buy now." - Oliver Young, used cars reporter
We found: 2021 Kia e-Niro 64kWh 3, 49,000 miles, £16,000
Strengths
- Extremely spacious
- Well equipped
- Plush ride
Weaknesses
- So-so performance by electric car standards
- Some rivals are more adept at handling
- Infotainment isn’t as responsive as rival systems
The Skoda Enyaq may look rather conventional next to one or two of its modern electric SUV rivals, but don’t be put off: it’s one of the best around, new or used, regardless of size. It’s good to drive, comfortable, practical, extremely refined and comes with a decent range. The iV 60 version has a 58kWh battery and a decent official range. Bought used, it’s also great value. It could be all the car you’ll ever need.
"I'm not usually a fan of touchscreen infotainment systems, but the Enyaq's is helped by having five customisable icons on the top that take you directly to your favourite functions." – Oliver Young, used cars reporter
We found: 2023 Skoda Enyaq iV60 63kWh Nav Loft, 42,000 miles, £25,995
Strengths
- Good to drive with nippy performance
- Plenty of range
- Spacious interior
Weaknesses
- Underwhelming interior quality
- Questionable reliability
- Infotainment system misses the mark
Launched in 2020, the Volkswagen ID 3 was the first-born child of the manufacturer’s ever-expanding all-electric ID series. It's good to drive, with nippy performance, it has plenty of range and it comes with a spacious and practical interior. True, the overall quality of the interior is a little underwhelming, and the infotainment system can be fiddly, but overall the ID 3 is now one of the best used electric cars you can buy.
"It looked a million dollars when it first came out and it still looks pretty good today. A really attractive used buy, in all senses of the word." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2023 Volkswagen ID 3 Pro Performance 58kWh Life, 39,000 miles, £23,000
MG5
Our pick: 115kW SE EV Long Range 61kWh 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Decent range
- Good value for money used
- Quite comfy
Weaknesses
- Infotainment is fiddly
- Not much fun to drive
- Charging speeds not the quickest
If you fancy a spacious and practical estate car that's also an electric car and is cheap to buy used, you're really only looking at one model: the MG5. A 2022 facelift sharpened up its looks, making its cut-price origins less obvious and giving it a bit more 'impress the neighbours' appeal. It also ushered in an improved interior design and new infotainment. If you’re after an electric car with a long range, enough room for a family and a high level of standard kit, this could be the model for you.
"An electric estate? There aren't many of them, but the MG5 is a neat buy. it's good to drive and really practical. The dog will love it." - Oliver Young, used cars reporter
We found 2023 MG5 EV, 10,000 miles, £22,000
Our pick: 150kW V1 58kWh 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Good range between charges
- Sharp, capable handling
- Remains comfortable, despite its sporty demenour
Weaknesses
- Slightly firm ride
- Fiddly touch-sensitive buttons
- Subpar infotainment system
It's no coincidence that the Cupra Born looks like a Volkswagen ID 3, because that's essentially what the Born is underneath. The two are mechanically related, although the Born is effectively the sportier option. You'll find it has a slightly more upmarket interior and sharper handling. It's also the more expensive option and that goes for used prices too, hence it finished lower down our list.
"The Born feels very roomy up front, with plenty of handy cubbyholes, while a couple of six-footers will be comfortable in the back." – Oliver Young, used cars reporter
We found 2023 Cupra Born 58kWh V2, 12,000 miles, £24,500
Strengths
- Impressive range
- Fast-charging capability
- Spacious inside
- Long warranty
Weaknesses
- Firm ride
- Shallow boot
- Headroom not great
- Reliability mixed
The Kia EV6 is a brilliant and bang-on-trend electric car with a long range and the ability to charge up very quickly. It’s also plush inside and huge in the back and very good to drive. The cheaper rear-wheel-drive versions make more financial sense than the faster four-wheel-drive models, especially used. You'll also pick up the residue of Kia's excellent seven-year-from-new warranty.
"Another one of our old Car of the Year winners. What can I say? Terrific then, still great now. Prices are really tempting here." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2023 Kia EV6 77.4kWh Air, 20,000 miles, £25,000
Strengths
- Very quiet and cosseting to drive (on 19in wheels)
- Lots of passenger room, especially in the rear
- Quick to charge
Weaknesses
- Woolly handling, more so in regards to pre-2022 cars
- Interior doesn't feel as premium or solid as it looks
- While capacity is good, the boot itself is quite shallow
Its looks are arresting enough, but there's plenty more to like about the Hyundai Ioniq 5. It's a supremely comfortable and spacious electric SUV, with a surprisingly good range and eager performance to back it up. It's quiet and cosseting, there's loads of room inside and it's quick to charge. It might look like a million dollars but its used prices are now very competitive, well under half what you'd need for a new one.
We found: 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 77kWh Ultimate, 39,000 miles, £24,000
Strengths
- Supremely quiet
- Comfortable motorway ride
- Decent infotainment system
- Good value used
Weaknesses
- Range between charges could be better
- The Audi E-tron is more practical
- The Jaguar I-Pace is more fun
- Mercedes' reliability not the best
The Mercedes EQC was actually Mercedes' first built-from-scratch electric vehicle, back in 2019, and it sits in the popular large SUV category. Good sales mean there are plenty of them to choose from used. Refinement and long-distance comfort are where the Mercedes EQC excels, plus performance is more than enough to keep speed freaks happy.
"The cream of the Mercedes EQ electric line-up. Really classy and desirable and good to look at but nicely affordable now." - Oliver Young, used cars reporter
We found 2022 Mercedes EQC 80kWh AMG Line Premium, 30,000 miles, £24,994
FAQs
Apart from natural depreciation, we don't think the EV market will decline in the fashion we've witnessed in the last 12 months. For that reason, it's a good time to buy a used electric car, with prices being temptingly low on some models .
If we're talking from new or nearly new, then it's the Nissan Leaf.
The Nissan Leaf was one of the founding fathers of the electric car class, and it's still worth considering if you're considering going green.
There are two versions to choose from, with 39kWh models offering a range of up to 168 miles, and 59kwh models managing 239 miles between charges. While neither does brilliantly in terms of depreciation, versions with the smaller battery take the biggest hit, especially if you also choose entry-level Acenta trim.
At least the Leaf should have plenty of space for your luggage, while precise steering allows you to place the car exactly where you want it.
