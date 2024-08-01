Top 10 used electric cars for less than £25,000

Launched in 2019, the Tesla Model 3 has been a runaway worldwide sales success. It offers state-of-the-art tech, great performance and an excellent range in a relatively affordable package. Of these earlier models, the Standard Range Plus is WLTP-certified for 254 miles of claimed range and the Long Range steps that up to 348 miles. The Performance officially does 329 miles. All Model 3s come with plenty of luxuries, and the best news of all is that used prices have now fallen to an extremely tempting low.

"Every time we test a Tesla, it proves vastly more efficient than its rivals; the latest, post-2022 Model 3 averaged 3.7 miles per kilowatt hour of electricity used on our real-world test route." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor

We found: 2022 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus, 37,000 miles, £25,000

