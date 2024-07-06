Used Tesla Model 3 long-term test: report 2

The US car maker was the first to introduce the concept back in 2012, remotely sending software updates to Tesla Model S vehicles while they were parked on owners’ drives at night. Initially they didn’t always work, but now the technology has been perfected it’s sparked a revolution among other car brands, many of which now offer over-the-air updates too. There are benefits all round: customers get improved tech without having to go take their cars to dealerships, and that means it’s also quicker and more efficient for the car maker. While many of the tweaks made to Tesla models are small, such as improvements to the sat-nav mapping or the infotainment, or tweaking the steering wheel controls so they can be used to alter the windscreen wipers, they may also be more significant changes, such as a revision to the car’s car’s energy management or a boost to charging speed and efficiency.

More important improvements have also been made, such making the car’s autonomous emergency braking system more sophisticated so that it is capable of better detecting vulnerable road users such as children, cyclists and motorcyclists in daylight and at night, and preventing or mitigating collisions with them. As a dog owner, though, my personal favourite is the ongoing improvements that have been made to Dog Mode. It can now be activated via the Tesla app and allows you to set the temperature inside the car for when you leave your dog in the car alone for a short while. While the dog is in the car, a large message is displayed on the touchscreen to let passers by know your pet is safe.