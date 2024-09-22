Range test: How far can electric cars really go?

The EVs with the longest ranges

Although the Born has featured in some of our previous range tests, this is the first time we’ve included the hot VZ version. It has more than 320bhp, for seriously nippy acceleration, and a bigger (79kWh) battery than other versions. Our car had the optional 20in Tornado wheels, which knock 31 miles off the official range – but it still kept going for an impressive 294 miles at an average of 3.7 miles/kWh.

The final five passed the 300-mile mark, proving that – in the summer at least – plenty of modern EVs can get you from London to Land’s End without you needing to stop for a top-up. One such car is the i5, which managed 310 miles and came closest of all to matching its official range (it was 8% adrift). This exact car took part in our winter range test back in February, where it managed a respectable 253 miles in much cooler weather and heavy rain.

Third place went to the seven-seat Kia EV9, the car with the biggest battery of the bunch. It finally died after an impressive 314 miles, although its brick-like silhouette meant efficiency was less remarkable (3.3 miles/kWh).