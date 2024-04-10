2024 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT review

The Turbo GT isn’t a limited-volume car like the Porsche 911 GT3 but at £186,355 we doubt you’ll see too many on the road. That money buys you the most powerful series production Porsche ever, delivering a whopping 778bhp from its front and rear motors combined.

That’s not all, though. Unique to the Turbo GT is Attack Mode. Press a paddle behind the steering wheel to activate it and you get 1,020bhp for up to 10 seconds – officially matching the Model S Plaid (although we managed 2.4 seconds in our testing).

With not far off 1,000lb ft of shove, 0-62mph takes just 2.3 seconds, which is astonishing, wouldn’t you say?

Even more astonishingly, that time drops to 2.2 seconds with the no-cost Weissach Package. That makes the Turbo GT 75kg lighter than a regular Turbo S, but at a cost: you lose the rear seats and the second charging port. Even the non-Weissach Turbo GT – with four seats – is a little lighter than the Turbo S, mind.

What’s it like to drive the fastest production Porsche ever?

This was a track test only, and pinning the accelerator of a non-Weissach car, from a rolling start out of the pits, proved it’s crazy quick.

From a standing start, though, using launch control, what happened was – no joke – astonishing. Even with four-wheel drive, the tyres scrabble for grip, but the acceleration is nonsensical. It makes your vision go blurry.