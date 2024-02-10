In association with Nissan LEAF
All the electric cars coming soon
Electric cars are rapidly gaining popularity, and your choice is broadening all the time. Here are the hottest new models you'll see in showrooms between now and 2026...
If you're in the market for a new electric car, you're in luck. Not only are the best electric cars truly outstanding, but more and more great new models are hitting the showrooms every month.
This means, whether you're looking for practicality, luxury, sportiness or any blend of the three, you're bound to find something to suit. And if it hasn't arrived yet, chances are it will do soon.
In this feature, we'll run through all the new electric models expected to go on sale over the few years. Keep this page bookmarked, because we'll be keeping it up to date with all the most exciting new releases as soon as we hear about them.
Spring 2024
Aiways U5
When we drove the Aiways U5 for the first time, we concluded that this Chinese electric SUV is more than competent in most respects, but it's really impressive when it comes to interior space and tech. Expect prices to start at around £40,000 for a U5 in range-topping form; that's the kind of money you'll pay for entry-level versions of better-known rivals in this class.
Fisker Ocean
The Fisker name will be unfamiliar to most, but the Ocean SUV could well be a force to be reckoned with. Headlines include 390 miles on a charge, accompanied by impressive performance; even the entry-level version has 275bhp, from a single electric motor. That's enough to take the Fisker Ocean to 60mph in 6.6sec. The flagship model, meanwhile, will cover the same sprint in just 3.3sec.
Mini Cooper
The name ‘Cooper’ – previously a mere trim level – will apply to every version of BMW’s new Fiat 500 rival. The word ‘Mini’ gains new relevance, too; the new small car will be slightly shorter and narrower than the previous model. It has a 181bhp front-mounted motor and a 40.7kWh battery, giving it an official range of 190 miles. There's also a Cooper SE version with 215bhp (and a 0-62mph time of 6.7sec), and a bigger 54.2kWh battery, taking the range up to 250 miles. The electric Mini Cooper will be offered alongside a combustion-engined model that's based on the current Mini hatch.
Peugeot e-3008
One E number that isn't likely to be bad for you is e-3008. Peugeot's upcoming all-electric family SUV features coupé styling and joins the smaller Peugeot e-208 and e-2008, but with a much bigger range – up to 435 miles. A petrol mild hybrid Peugeot 3008 will be offered, too, and a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) is expected to follow later.
Polestar 3
Headlines about this new flagship for the Polestar range include a range of up to 379 miles and as much as 482bhp from a pair of electric motors. The Polestar 3 is a large and luxurious SUV, with a front-end design influenced by the futuristic Precept concept car, will be able to sprint from 0-62mph in as little as 5.0sec.
Renault Scenic
This new model's name has been used before, but the all-new Renault Scenic will be an SUV rather than an MPV, and it'll be bigger than the Renault Megane E-Tech, slotting in at the top of the range. The Scenic will offer two sizes of battery, 60kWh and 87kWh, the biggest of which is expected to provide an official range in excess of 385 miles.
Rolls-Royce Spectre
The petrol-powered Rolls-Royce Wraith coupé will bow out in favour of this – the first electric model from the brand. Everything about it is huge, including its 102kWh battery (enough for a 329-mile official range), and at 1.5 metres, its doors are the largest ever on a Rolls-Royce. Other firsts for the brand include a completely flat underside to improve aerodynamic efficiency and in turn reduce interior noise levels.
Smart #3
Hot on the heels of the Smart #1 (pronounced hashtag one) electric small SUV comes its svelte sister, which shares the same underpinnings. However, a more streamlined shape helps the #3 to eke a slightly longer range out of its 66kWh battery. Expect an official figure closer to 300 miles and a 10-80% battery top-up in about 30 minutes.
Volvo EX30
This all-new electric SUV is intended to attract younger buyers to the Volvo brand. Smaller and likely cheaper than its Volvo C40 Recharge and Volvo XC40 Recharge stablemates, it shares underpinnings with the upcoming Polestar 4 and Smart #1. There’ll be up to 422bhp available from the twin-motor, four-wheel-drive version, and even the single-motor car has 268bhp. That model promises an official range of up to 298 miles, too.
Summer 2024
Audi Q6 e-tron
Closely related to the upcoming electric Porsche Macan, the Audi Q6 e-tron fills a slot between the Audi Q4 e-tron and the Q8 e-tron in Audi's electric SUV line-up. Like the Audi E-tron GT, the Q6 e-tron is expected to have an 800-volt electrical system, allowing it to take on electricity at rates of up to 270kW. That means a 10-80% battery boost should take around 20min – if you can find a suitably powerful charging point.
Chery Omoda 5
This Chinese brand hopes to grab a share of the UK EV market with the coupé-style five-seat Omoda 5. Pure electric and combustion-powered versions will be offered, the latter arriving first. Specification is yet to be confirmed, but the electric version is likely to use a single front-mounted 198bhp motor, with a 64kWh battery for an official range of 280 miles.
Cupra Tavascan
Following on from the Cupra Born, this is the second electric car from Seat’s performance brand. This coupé SUV is expected to undercut premium-badged rivals, such as the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace. The Cupra Tavascan will offer a range of up to 341 miles, with 282bhp in the entry-level, single motor version, and 335bhp in the range-topping, dual motor, four-wheel drive VZ version.
Dacia Spring
While the idea of a 'people's car' is nothing new, affordable electric cars have been a long time coming. The Dacia Spring, though, is intended to put zero-emissions motoring within reach of more people than ever before. To do so, it offers a pared-down package with small electric motors (44bhp and 66bhp) and a compact battery; the smallest motor offers an official range of 149 miles, which should be enough for many a family's daily motoring chores.
Fiat Topolino
The Fiat Topolino – Italian for "little mouse" – is much smaller than any Minnie. In fact, it's not technically a car, but a quadricycle, and that means you can drive one if you're 16 or older and hold an AM (50CC moped) licence. If its proportions seem familiar, that's because it's closely related to the Citroën Ami and will share that car's 8bhp electric motor and 5.5kWh battery. Top speed is 28mph, and a range of around 46 miles is expected.
Ford Explorer Electric
For those whose family requirements render a Puma too small, the Ford Explorer EV is one size bigger, taking on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Skoda Enyaq iV. It’ll share technology with the latter car, too; the Explorer has been developed jointly with Volkswagen Group, and is deliberately sized between the Volkswagen ID 3 and ID 4 so as not to directly compete with either. Expect up to 335bhp, and a sub-6.0sec 0-62mph time for the top model.
Ford Gen-E
The electric version of Ford’s sporty Puma small SUV will be given the name Gen-E when it arrives to take on the Peugeot e-2008. It’s expected to use a 134bhp electric motor, and it’ll support 100kW charging – technology shared with the Ford E-Transit Courier van. A 10-80% top up of the Puma’s 55kWh battery should take 35 minutes, or 54 miles of range can be added in around 10mins.
MG Cyberster
The first all-new MG convertible since the 1995 MGF packs four times the power in range-topping form: 536bhp. Even by sports car standards, that’s a lot; the fastest Porsche 718 Boxster – the 4.0-litre GTS – makes do with ‘just’ 395bhp. There’s no word yet on what size of battery you’ll get, but we’d expect an official range of at least 300 miles.
Porsche Macan EV
Rather than replacing the popular petrol Porsche Macan, the fully electric version will be sold alongside the existing car, although it's sure to eventually take over. Although the electric version visually resembles today's model, and both SUVs are similar in size, the two models will not be closely related under the surface. And there'll be no shortage of power; the top Macan Turbo version will crank out 630bhp, for a 0-62mph time of just 3.3sec. Its arrival in the showroom is a little way off, but we've already been for a ride.
Late 2024
Alpine A290
Previewing a new electric Renault 5 to replace today's Renault Zoe, the Alpine A290 – shown at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 'beta' concept form – will be an electric hot hatch with more than 200hp, using an electric motor related to that of the Renault Megane E-Tech. A battery similar in capacity to the Zoe's 52kWh unit is expected, as is a similar range of around 240 miles.
Audi A6 Avant e-tron
Set to become Audi's first fully electric estate car, the Audi A6 Avant e-tron is capable of travelling for up to 435 miles between charges, and can replenish its batteries in less than 25 minutes – if you can find a charging point capable of providing enough juice. In concept form, the car's headlights double as projectors, allowing drivers to display games and movies against walls or flat surfaces when the car is parked up, but these aren't expected to make it onto the production version.
BYD Seal U
Following up the Tesla Model 3-rivalling BYD Seal is this taller, wider SUV variant to take on the Tesla Model Y. There’s a choice of 204bhp or 228bhp electric motors, and 71kWh or 87kWh batteries. Official range hasn’t yet been confirmed, but up to around 375 miles is expected from the larger of the two batteries.
Fiat Panda
This reimagined Panda will take on the upcoming Dacia Spring at the affordable end of the electric car market, with styling inspired by 2019’s Fiat CentoVenti concept car, which in turn referenced the original Panda. Sharing tech with the Jeep Avenger, the new car is expected to offer a range of around 200 miles, and a versatile, simple interior design.
Fisker Ronin
This rival to the Mercedes EQE and Porsche Taycan puts a different slant on sporty electric cars; it has four doors and a folding carbonfibre roof, so five can enjoy wind-in-the-hair electric motoring. And, with Fisker aiming for an official range of 660 miles, those roof-down trips could be long ones. A sub two-second 0-60mph time is on the cards, too.
Hyundai Ioniq 7
This large SUV features a 73kWh battery, which should give a range of more than 300 miles, making the Hyundai Ioniq 7 competitive next to rivals. As well as having a futuristic design, it's been built to showcase Hyundai's self-driving technology, so expect the front seats of later versions to swivel around to face those in the rear when the car is driving itself.
Kia EV3
Understudy to the EV6 and EV9 SUVs in Kia’s electric line-up is the new EV3. Replacing today's Kia Soul EV, it could come in below the £30,000 barrier when it goes on sale. Expected to look very similar to the concept model depicted in our photo above, the EV3 blends the looks of the seven-seat EV9 and Soul EV. Single and twin-motor versions will be offered, with front and rear-wheel drive.
Lotus Emeya
Complementing the Lotus Eletre SUV as the second prong of Lotus's assault on the electric luxury car market, the Emeya packs 905bhp and four-wheel drive, with tech from Lotus's sister company, Polestar. That power's enough for a 0-62mph sprint in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it 2.8sec, matching the rival Porsche Taycan Turbo S and making the Emeya one of the quickest four-door electric cars out there.
Nio EL6
Although yet to arrive in the UK, this electric SUV has been on sale in its native China since 2019. It's around the same size as the Kia EV9, and its interior is promised to deliver a luxurious feel, with the driving seat having 20 ways of adjustment as standard. Four-wheel drive is standard, with a 201bhp motor for the front wheels and a 282bhp item for those at the back. A unique feature is that, when the 70kWh battery is flat, it can be swapped for a fully charged one at a promised network of Nio battery-swap stations.
Polestar 4
Plugging the gap between the upcoming Polestar 3 SUV and today's Polestar 2 electric hatchback, the 4 is a coupé SUV to rival the Mercedes EQE SUV. Sharing underpinnings with the 2, the 4 is likely to offer as much as 536bhp in its most potent form, together with a choice of rear or four-wheel drive. A 373-mile range has been mooted, too.
Tesla Cybertruck
At 5.87 metres long, Tesla's first foray into the pick-up truck market is around the same length as conventional rivals in the US, but slightly longer than the models we currently get in the UK. It features a radical wedge-shaped design that's a major departure from the styling of other Teslas – and indeed pretty much everything else on the road. Plus, buyers will be able to spec it with one, two or three electric motors.
Toyota bZ3X
Toyota's bZ range of electric cars will expand with a smaller sister to the Toyota bZ4X, and under its more streamlined bodywork it’s expected to share that model’s 71.4kWh battery. That means it’s likely to match or beat its sibling’s official range of 317 miles, putting it slightly ahead of its Volvo C40 rival. Among innovations are a yoke-style steering wheel shared with the Lexus RZ.
Volvo EX90
The Volvo XC90 luxury SUV is going electric for its next generation and will even receive a new name: EX90. What won't change is Volvo's focus on comfort and safety. Plus, you'll still get seating for seven. Two versions of the Volvo EX90 will be offered, both with twin electric motors for four-wheel drive. Together, they produce 402bhp in the standard version and 510bhp for the Performance model. That means they'll match range-topping versions of the closely related Polestar 3 and the rival BMW iX for power.
Early 2025
Abarth 600e
Fiat’s performance division turned the tiny 500 electric car into the first electric hot hatch, but as disarming as the Abarth 500e is, it isn’t the last word in practicality. The follow-up 600e, based on the upcoming Fiat 600e, aims to fix that with five doors and a much more spacious interior. A 190bhp electric motor is likely, as is a 0-62mph time of around 7.0sec.
Volkswagen ID 2
The Volkswagen ID 2, VW's entry-level electric car, is arguably among the most significant new models of 2025, and the VW ID 2 GTI (seen here as the ID Concept GTI) is probably the most hotly anticipated version. Its charged with doing the same thing for electric cars as the original Volkswagen Golf GTI did for petrol-powered ones, and it has the right ingredients to do so – a 300bhp electric motor, front-wheel drive and a o-62mph time of around 6.0sec.
Summer 2025
BYD Atto 2
This addition to the chinese brand's fast-expanding electric car family is an understudy to the BYD Atto 3 SUV, and big sister to the BYD Dolphin hatchback. Regulatory information published by China's ministry of Industry and Information reveal that it'll use a single front-mounted electric motor of either 94bhp or 174bhp, making it a close mechanical twin to the Dolphin, and a rival for the Jeep Avenger.
Fisker Pear
Although it's bound to feature all the latest technology, the smaller sister to the Fisker Ocean will embrace simplicity in the way it's designed and constructed, in an effort to keep the price super-competitive. Fittingly, buyers who don't need a long range won't have to pay for a huge battery that they won't use to the full; two sizes will be offered, the smallest and cheapest officially returning between 100 and 150 miles, and the larger providing up to 348 miles of travel on a charge. A high performance version will also be offered to compete with the MG4 XPower.
Aehra SUV
Italian-US start-up Aehra will aim for the upper end of the EV market when it launches its rival to the BMW iX and Lotus Eletre. Technical details are few, but the new car is expected to use three electric motors, one for the front wheels and two for the rears, with 794bhp an accelerator pedal's press away. The battery, at 120kWh, will be among the biggest on the market.
HiPhi Z
Among the Chinese brands with its eyes on a slice of the lucrative luxury electric car pie is HiPhi, the automotive arm of the Human Horizons technology group. Pronounced "zee", rather than "zed", the new model is intended to steal sales from the Porsche Taycan, and its looks certainly grab attention. An official range of close to 350 miles is likely, and, with 663bhp at the driver's beck and call, it's unlikely to be sluggish.
Kia EV5
Providing buyers with an all-electric alternative to the popular Kia Sportage family SUV, the Kia EV5 will rival the likes of the Ford Explorer when it goes on sale. Taking design cues from the seven-seat EV9, the EV5 is expected to offer 58kWh and 81kWh battery options, and will be available with a single electric motor and front-wheel drive, or – in Long Range AWD form – two motors for rear-wheel drive and 302bhp in total. A hot EV5 GT model is also in the pipeline.
Xpeng P7
Although not yet confirmed for the UK (right-hand-drive production has yet to get the green light), it's easy to imagine the P7 lining up alongside the Tesla Model 3s in a company car park. It's actually closer in size to the larger Tesla Model S, but in even its most powerful guise, the P7 won't be a match for its American rivals in terms of performance. The rear-wheel-drive version has a single 272bhp electric motor and an official 0-62mph time of 6.7sec, while the Performance version's twin motors and total of 466bhp performs the same sprint in 4.1sec.
Zeekr 001
By now, you may have heard of China's Geely, the parent company of Volvo, and an enormous producer of electric vehicles. Geely's technology underpins electric Volvo and Polestar models, as well as the Smart #1, but the Zeekr 001 is, if anything, even more distinctive than those models. It's not yet confirmed to be destined for the UK, but it'll be natural rival to the Tesla Model 3 if it does make it to showrooms on these shores.
Summer 2026
Kia EV2
Like the car it replaces, the Soul EV, the Kia EV2 will be a distinctive-looking machine that straddles the territory between hatchback and SUV. That’s fitting, because it’ll be taking on rivals as diverse as the Peugeot e-2008 small electric SUV and the Vauxhall Corsa Electric hatchback. Specification has yet to be announced, but the EV2 will use underpinnings that theoretically support single or twin electric motors.
Kia EV4
While many of the new Kia models in the pipeline take the form of SUVs, the EV4 is closer to a saloon in the mould of the Polestar 2. It’s a long way off, but the EV4 is predicted to be offered with front-wheel drive and 215bhp, or four-wheel drive and 320bhp. Multiple sizes of battery are expected to be offered.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more: Best and worst electric cars on sale today >>
Best electric SUVs 2024 – best and worst reviewed and rated
Thanks to big advancements in battery and charging technology, the best electric SUVs are now as usable as they are desirable. Here we count down the top 10 – and reveal the models to avoid
BMW i5 long-term test
Does the electric version of BMW’s latest 5 Series executive saloon impress as much as the larger and pricier i7? We're living with an i5 to find out