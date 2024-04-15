Alfa Romeo Junior: Milano small SUV renamed in shock rebrand

Like its relatives, a fully electric version of the Junior will be offered alongside a hybrid model. But significantly, this means the Junior will be Alfa Romeo’s first electric car. The entry-level electric version, called the Junior Elettrica, will be powered by the same 154bhp single electric motor and 51kWh (usable capacity) battery that you get with its Stellantis siblings. Performance and range will also be very similar to those cars; 0-62mph will take around 9.0sec, and the official range is rated at 255 miles. That’s slightly less than the Smart #1 Pro+ (260 miles), but slightly more than the Avenger (248 miles) thanks to some aerodynamic improvements.

If you want a bit more zip, an Elettrica Veloce will be available. This version shares its mechanicals with the Abarth 600e, which means it produces 237bhp from a single, front-mounted electric motor (making it front-wheel drive), with 0-62mph expected to take around 6.0sec. Unfortunately, the extra performance means the official range will drop to around 200 miles. Along with the boost in power, Alfa Romeo has added a mechanical differential (which improves cornering) to the Veloce version, and tweaked the steering, suspension and brake set-up to sharpen the car’s driving dynamics. Charging speeds are reasonably competitive, with both electric versions offering a maximum charging rate of 100kW. This means a 10-80% top-up should take around 30 minutes with a suitably powerful public charger, which is similar to the Avenger and #1.