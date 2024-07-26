Volkswagen ID 7 long-term test

The ID 7, with its sleek styling and comfortable ride, is a textbook executive car , appealing to the very people who have bookshelves full of management tomes. But it actually feels rather introverted – and in the executive car park chock full of huge screens and steering yokes, that appeals very much to me.

That sobriety is something Volkswagen does very well. It’s handsome in a fairly unassuming way, but it doesn’t turn heads like a BMW i4, Mercedes EQE or Tesla Model 3 – electric cars which are among the ID 7's rivals. The Aquamarine Blue paint I chose is one of the more striking colours from an otherwise very conservative pallet, and whilst two-tone paint options are available, the optional panoramic roof renders them moot.

Slightly more dramatic are the 20in alloy wheels, which are a £480 option and come with ‘Airstop’ tyres designed to self-seal in lieu of tyre foam if I get a puncture. Perhaps the most striking feature is the panoramic glass roof which switches from opaque to clear at the touch of a button. It’s a shame that when clear it still looks a little milky, but as part of the £2000 Exterior Pack, it’s pretty well priced.

That Exterior Pack also bundles adaptive suspension, which does a great job of delivering a plush ride by smoothing out the worst of Britain’s broken Tarmac. The ID 7 isn't the last word in agility, but for what I use my cars for, it’s more than good enough.