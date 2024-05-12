New BMW i5 vs Mercedes EQE

In its latest iteration, BMW’s 5 Series gets an all-electric option for the first time, featuring cutting-edge tech and a long official range of up to 352 miles

Mercedes EQE 300 AMG Line Premium Plus

List price £86,345

Target Price £85,345

While the i5 has petrol-powered siblings, the EQE has been designed from the ground up as an electric car, with an official range of 337 miles in this high-spec guise

When the publisher in charge of Enid Blyton’s ever-popular books revealed its plans to modernise them for today’s more ‘progressive’ readers, it triggered a mixed reaction. Some fervent fans lamented that the original text’s sharp-edged spirit had been sacrificed to what they considered unnecessary censorship, while others embraced the more modern language.

Regardless of where you stand on this issue, it highlights the challenge of updating a beloved line of products – much like the one BMW faced when it went to revamp its own famous Five for 2023.