LATEST DEALS:

Home
Best
Cheapest electric cars: UK's most affordable EVs
best

Cheapest electric cars: UK's most affordable EVs

Think all electric cars are expensive? Well, these models prove otherwise – especially after you've factored in the discounts available through our free New Car Deals service...

Author Avatar
by
George Hill
Published05 January 2024

Electric cars are not known for their low purchase cost yet, because they're still relatively new to our roads. However, as more cars are launched and the years go by, this is slowly starting to change. 

Manufacturers are beginning to expand their horizons by producing body styles to suit the needs (and wallets) of a wider variety of buyers. This means there are now many more cars to choose from, including different sizes of electric car and electric SUV.

Some models have been on the market for several years now too, which means that there are some great discounts available. On top of that, the recently introduced ZEV Mandate is only going to enhance this.

MG4 with Target Price logo

So, which are the cheapest electric cars on sale? Here, we name the 16 cheapest cars and show you how much you can save on each of them by using our Target Price deals and our free New Car Deals service.

You can follow the links below to read our full review of each model and see our latest deals. In each case, you can also see the most up-to-date prices.

1

Citroën Ami

Version Ami | List price £8095 | Target Price £8095

The cheapest electric car you can currently buy is the Citroën Ami. And while the Ami is technically more of a quadricycle than a full-blown car, it's a vehicle that you could use everyday for a short urban commute. Indeed, that's the only scenario where we would recommend you use the Ami, because its top speed is limited to 28mph and the official range is 46 miles. In any other situation, it can feel unsafe to drive.

Read our in-depth Citroën Ami review

Read our review
New car deals
Target Price from £7,695
Swipe to see used and leasing deals
Nearly new deals
From £6,679

Pros

  • Surprisingly spacious for two
  • Low purchase and running costs
  • Zippy city acceleration

Cons

  • Limited range
  • 28mph top speed
  • Safety concerns
2

BYD Dolphin

Version Active | List price £26,195 | Target Price £26,195

Chinese car company BYD has recently launched the Dolphin small electric car. Despite being well priced and spacious, it isn't especially good to drive, with wallowy handling and a firm ride. On the plus side, it is well equipped; this entry-level Active model comes with a 360-degree parking camera, vehicle-to-load charging (so you can run appliances with the car’s battery) and electrically-adjustable front seats.

Read our in-depth BYD Dolphin review

Read our review
New car deals
Target Price from £26,195
Swipe to see used and leasing deals
Used car deals

Pros

  • Pleasant interior with showroom appeal
  • Comfortable ride around town
  • Plenty of interior space

Cons

  • Slower charging than rivals
  • Wobblier than rivals on undulating roads
  • Brake feel takes some getting used to
3

MG4

Version Standard Range SE | List price £26,995 | Target Price £26,330

The MG4 was a bit of a game-changer in the electric car world when it was first launched, and that's because it undercut nearly all of its rivals on price. This entry-level version, for example, undercuts the equivalent Volkswagen ID 3 by almost £10,000. For the money, you're also getting a car that's decent to drive and comfortable. However, it does feel cheap in places.

Read our in-depth MG4 review

Read our review
New car deals
Save up to £902
Target Price from £26,330
Save up to £902
or from £234pm
Swipe to see used and leasing deals
Nearly new deals
From £20,157
Leasing deals
From £306pm

Pros

  • Incredibly well priced
  • Competitive range between charges
  • Long warranty

Cons

  • Some interior materials disappoint
  • Slightly unsettled ride
  • Infotainment system is fiddly
4

Fiat 500 Electric

Version 24kWh 500 | List price £28,195 | Target Price £24,100

The Fiat 500 is a funky little electric car, and it's also one of the cheapest if you go for this entry-level 24kWh version. That value does come at a price: a short official range of just 115 miles. However, if you live in an urban area that shouldn't be a problem. In fact, the 500 is arguably most at home in the city, because its small dimensions, pokey performance and tidy handling make it brilliant for nipping in and out of traffic.

Read our in-depth Fiat 500 review

Read our review
New car deals
Save up to £4,215
Target Price from £16,001
Save up to £4,215
or from £148pm
Swipe to see used and leasing deals
Nearly new deals
From £12,000
Leasing deals
From £199pm

Pros

  • Decent range between charges
  • Fun to drive around town
  • Stacks up well financially

Cons

  • Tiny rear seats
  • Noisy on the motorway
  • Rivals have longer electric ranges
5

Nissan Leaf

Version 40kWh Shiro | List price £28,495 | Target Price £24,970

The Nissan Leaf is reasonable to drive, well equipped and pretty easy to live with – but falling behind much newer rivals. Many can go farther on a full charge and are plusher and better to drive. But if you're on a budget, the standard 40kWh Leaf still makes some sense. This Shiro version is well equipped, too, and includes heated front and rear seats as standard.

Read our in-depth Nissan Leaf review

Read our review
New car deals
Save up to £3,805
Target Price from £24,970
Save up to £3,805
or from £255pm
Swipe to see used and leasing deals
Nearly new deals
From £15,000
Leasing deals
From £319pm

Pros

  • 39kWh model is quite comfy
  • Lots of standard kit
  • Big boot

Cons

  • Rear headroom is tight
  • Flawed driving position
  • Risk of injuries in a crash
6

Renault Zoe

Version R135 Techno | List price £29,995 | Target Price £27,291

The Renault Zoe is great value, fairly practical and has a competitive official range of 239 miles with the R135 version. Its flawed driving position, terrible safety rating and less comfortable ride make the Peugeot e-208 a better overall buy, though – but that's assuming you can live with the e-208's shorter range. It's worth noting that Renault has recently ended production of the Zoe. However, plenty of new models should be available from dealer stock.

Read our in-depth Renault Zoe review

Read our review
New car deals
Save up to £2,890
Target Price from £27,291
Save up to £2,890
or from £402pm
Swipe to see used and leasing deals
Nearly new deals
From £16,950
Leasing deals
From £448pm

Pros

  • Longer range than most rivals
  • Smart interior
  • Relatively big boot

Cons

  • Rear head room could be better
  • Terrible safety rating
  • CCS charging costs extra on some versions
7

MG ZS EV

Version SE EV | List price £30,495 | Target Price £28,517

Like the idea of an electric car with a high-driving position? Well, the MG ZS EV could be a good option if you're on a budget, because it's the cheapest electric SUV you can currently buy. Despite it's keen pricing, the ZS EV is a commendable offering; the interior is smart for the money and you get a good amount of kit as standard with SE trim. The official range of 198 miles with this entry-level car could be better, though. 

Read our in-depth MG ZS EV review

Read our review
New car deals
Save up to £2,059
Target Price from £28,517
Save up to £2,059
or from £271pm
Swipe to see used and leasing deals
Nearly new deals
From £14,997
Leasing deals
From £371pm

Pros

  • More practical than similarly priced electric cars
  • Long Range version has an impressive range
  • Cheaper than rival electric SUVs

Cons

  • Mediocre to drive
  • Not the quietest cruiser
  • Many electric cars can charge up quicker
8

MG5

Version SE | List price £30,995 | Target Price £30,077

If you're looking for an electric estate car, you aren't exactly spoilt for choice. However, the MG5 is one of the few, and it's certainly much cheaper than the Peugeot e-308 SW, Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo and Taycan Sport Turismo. Even at the lower end of the spectrum, the MG5 is comfortable, quiet and spacious, and a good choice if you're looking for a practical electric family car.

Read our in-depth MG5 review

Read our review
New car deals
Save up to £1,993
Target Price from £30,077
Save up to £1,993
or from £328pm
Swipe to see used and leasing deals
Nearly new deals
From £19,449
Leasing deals
From £401pm

Pros

  • Relatively good electric range
  • Low cash price
  • Sprightly performance and comfy

Cons

  • Infotainment system could be easier to use
  • Rivals can charge up a little quicker
  • Not much fun to drive
9

Mazda MX-30

Version Prime Line | List price £31,250 | Target Price £29,768

The Mazda MX-30 is a relatively affordable and well-equipped electric SUV with a smart interior. Even the entry-level Prime Line comes with a head-up display, power-folding door mirrors and automatic wipers. However, its official range of just 124 miles trails a long way behind many rivals. So, for that reason, we'd steer you towards the MX-30 R-EV hybrid instead if you're not fully set on an electric car.

Read our in-depth Mazda MX-30 review

Read our review
New car deals
Save up to £1,686
Target Price from £29,768
Save up to £1,686
or from £322pm
Swipe to see used and leasing deals
Nearly new deals
From £16,000
Leasing deals
From £378pm

Pros

  • Good ride and handling balance
  • Smart interior with great infotainment system
  • Well equipped

Cons

  • Pathetic pure electric range
  • EV loses its value very quickly
  • Poor rear-seat space
10

Peugeot e-208

Version Active | List price £31,200 | Target Price £31,200

The Peugeot e-208 is stylish, smart inside and decent to drive. It's also the cheapest electric car Peugeot offers (it's a fair bit cheaper than its slightly larger e-2008 sibling, plus it has a longer range). The entry-level Active comes with LED headlights, a digital driver's display and a 10in infotainment screen.

Read our in-depth Peugeot e-208 review

Read our review
New car deals
Save up to £4,149
Target Price from £16,986
Save up to £4,149
or from £160pm
Swipe to see used and leasing deals
Nearly new deals
From £15,200
Leasing deals
From £259pm

Pros

  • Classy interior
  • Decent to drive
  • Well equipped

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Cramped in the back
  • Driving position won’t suit everyone
11

Ora Funky Cat

Version First Edition | List price £31,995 | Target Price £31,995

It may be competitively priced and well equipped, but the Ora Funky Cat is flawed in areas such as range, practicality and driving manners. If you're looking for a well-rounded but affordable electric car, we'd recommend you look at the MG4 or Peugeot e-208 instead.

Read our in-depth Ora Funky Cat review

Read our review
New car deals
Target Price from £31,995
Swipe to see used and leasing deals
Used car deals
Leasing deals
From £249pm

Pros

  • Great level of safety
  • Good rear seat space
  • Long warranty

Cons

  • Tiny boot
  • Poor infotainment system
  • Many rivals ride and handle better
12

Citroën e-C4

Version You | List price £32,195 | Target Price £30,547

If you're in the market for a stylish-looking coupé SUV – and also quite fancy an electric car – the Citroën e-C4 could be an ideal option. It’s practical (despite its swooping roofline), smart inside and comfortable. The entry-level You comes reasonably well equipped with dual-zone climate control, tinted rear windows and plenty of safety equipment as standard.

Read our in-depth Citroën e-C4 review

Read our review
New car deals
Save up to £1,989
Target Price from £18,156
Save up to £1,989
or from £257pm
Swipe to see used and leasing deals
Nearly new deals
From £15,995
Leasing deals
From £281pm

Pros

  • Mainly cushy ride
  • Good quality interior
  • Hushed at motorway speeds

Cons

  • Relatively slow acceleration
  • Not as roomy as some rivals
  • Competent handling but not particularly fun to drive
13

Citroën e-C4 X

Version You | List price £32,195 | Target Price £30,940

You may think you're seeing double, because the Citroën e-C4 X looks very similar to the Citroën e-C4. Indeed, the two cars are very closely related, although the e-C4 X is the more practical alternative thanks to its slightly bigger boot. Like its sibling, it's peaceful to drive and comfortable, plus it comes with a similar amount of kit as standard. 

Read our in-depth Citroën e-C4 X review

Read our review
New car deals
Save up to £2,121
Target Price from £19,172
Save up to £2,121
or from £267pm
Swipe to see used and leasing deals
Nearly new deals
From £19,495
Leasing deals
From £275pm

Pros

  • Comfortable ride on the whole
  • Best quality Citroën interior yet
  • Large boot

Cons

  • Range could be better
  • Tight rear head room
  • So-so performance
14

Citroën e-Berlingo

Version Feel | List price £32,225 | Target Price £30,733

The Citroën e-Berlingo's van origins brings more benefits than you might think. Being electric, it’s more peaceful to drive than the petrol and diesel versions, plus few cars can beat it for practicality. However, it's worth noting that the interior isn't exactly plush with its hard, scratchy materials. Feel trim does at least come with a decent amount of kit, including automatic lights and wipers, an 8.0in infotainment system and rear parking sensors.

Read our in-depth Citroën e-Berlingo review

Read our review
New car deals
Save up to £1,578
Target Price from £22,890
Save up to £1,578
or from £298pm
Swipe to see used and leasing deals
Nearly new deals
From £19,990

Pros

  • Great practicality
  • Performance rivals the regular petrol Berlingo
  • Lots of standard safety kit

Cons

  • Fiddly infotainment system
  • Some storage solutions are optional
  • Could use some more range
15

Vauxhall Corsa Electric

Version Design | List price £32,445 | Target Price £30,556

The Corsa Electric is Vauxhall's cheapest electric car and a fine offering. The entry-level Design comes with a good level of standard equipment, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone mirroring, lane departure warning and rear parking sensors. The official range of 246 miles is also competitive with the Peugeot e-208 (248 miles) and Renault Zoe (239 miles), but not the MG4 Long Range (281 miles).

Read our in-depth Vauxhall Corsa Electric review

Read our review
New car deals
Save up to £2,306
Target Price from £18,194
Save up to £2,306
or from £182pm
Swipe to see used and leasing deals
Nearly new deals
From £14,495
Leasing deals
From £230pm

Pros

  • Relatively well priced
  • Respectable charging speeds
  • Plenty of standard kit

Cons

  • Disappointing Euro NCAP safety rating
  • Rivals are nicer to drive
  • Reliability could be better
16

Mini Electric

Version Level 2 | List price £32,550 | Target Price £30,601

The Mini Electric is a compelling package; it's well priced, great to drive and very smart inside. However, if range is a top priority, you'll want to look elsewhere, because officially it can cover only 145 miles between top-ups. Or, if you're happy to wait, there's a new version of the Mini Electric just around the corner (called the Mini Cooper E) with an official range of 188 miles.

Read our in-depth Mini Electric review

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

Read our review

Pros

  • Nippy acceleration
  • High quality interior
  • Surprisingly well priced

Cons

  • Limited range between charges
  • Firm ride
  • Tight on rear and boot space
Top 10s >
SlideshowBest electric cars 2022

The Best electric cars in 2023

Sales of electric cars are booming, and no wonder: the best are quiet, cheap to run and smooth to drive. But which are the brightest sparks – and which are the loose connections?

Long term tests >
FeatureJim with Renault Megane E-Tech

Renault Megane E-Tech long-term test

Renault's latest Megane has gone electric and adopted trendy SUV styling, but what it's like to live with? We're finding out

New car group tests >
FeatureMG 4 and Tesla Model 3 driving - fronts

New MG 4 Extended Range vs Tesla Model 3

The new MG 4 Extended Range costs thousands less than the cheapest Tesla Model 3, yet has a longer official range. Is that game over for the Tesla?

News and advice

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO