Cheapest electric cars: UK's most affordable EVs

Electric cars are not known for their low purchase cost yet, because they're still relatively new to our roads. However, as more cars are launched and the years go by, this is slowly starting to change.

Manufacturers are beginning to expand their horizons by producing body styles to suit the needs (and wallets) of a wider variety of buyers. This means there are now many more cars to choose from, including different sizes of electric car and electric SUV.

Some models have been on the market for several years now too, which means that there are some great discounts available. On top of that, the recently introduced ZEV Mandate is only going to enhance this.