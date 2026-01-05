Price of Fiat 500e slashed by more than £4000

Fiat has kicked off the new year with a raft of price reductions across its electric car line up. The deals replace Fiat’s E-grant scheme, which was put in place because its cars weren’t eligible for the electric car grant.

However, by dropping the price of the Fiat 500e by £4040, the car maker is offering an incentive in excess of the £3750 maximum grant available from the government. It sees the price of the 500e reduced from from £25,035 to £20,995, which matches the starting price of the forthcoming Fiat Grande Panda Electric.

That means it undercuts the Renault 5, What Car?’s reigning Car of the Year, because with the electric car grant applied, it starts at £21,495. However, the comparing the range of the entry-level Renault vs the entry-level Fiat, the former can travel farther on a charge