Price of Fiat 500e slashed by more than £4000
Other electric Fiat models are reduced, too, alongside Abarth performance models...
Fiat has kicked off the new year with a raft of price reductions across its electric car line up. The deals replace Fiat’s E-grant scheme, which was put in place because its cars weren’t eligible for the electric car grant.
However, by dropping the price of the Fiat 500e by £4040, the car maker is offering an incentive in excess of the £3750 maximum grant available from the government. It sees the price of the 500e reduced from from £25,035 to £20,995, which matches the starting price of the forthcoming Fiat Grande Panda Electric.
That means it undercuts the Renault 5, What Car?’s reigning Car of the Year, because with the electric car grant applied, it starts at £21,495. However, the comparing the range of the entry-level Renault vs the entry-level Fiat, the former can travel farther on a charge
Similarly, a £3285 reduction on the price of the Fiat 600e means the car, which previously cost from £30,035 now costs from £26,750, matching the Fiat 600 Hybrid.
There are price reductions on Abarth models, too. The Abarth 500e now starts at £27,995, marking a drop of £1990, while there’s a £2990 reduction on the price of the higher-spec 500e Turismo.
The entry-level Abarth 600e sees its price drop from £36,985 to £33,995, marking a saving of £2,990, while the 600e Scorpionissima receives a £1890 reduction.
Fiat and Abarth price reductions, January 2026
|
Model
|
Previous price
|
New price
|
Saving
|
Fiat 500e
|
From £25,035
|
From £20,995
|
£4,040
|
Fiat 600e
|
From £30,035
|
From £26,750
|
£3,285
|
Abarth 500e (Entry)
|
From £29,985
|
From £27,995
|
£1,990
|
Abarth 500e Turismo
|
From £33,985
|
From £30,995
|
£2,990
|
Abarth 600e (Entry)
|
From £36,985
|
From £33,995
|
£2,990
|
Abarth 600e Scorpionissima
|
From £39,885
|
From £37,995
|
£1,890
