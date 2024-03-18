Deal of the Day: Buy a Polestar 2 with 0% interest on PCP
The Polestar 2 offers a long range and a sumptuous interior, and is our Deal of the Day for 18 March...
The Polestar 2 is the brand’s first fully electric car, and it came fairly early to the executive EV party; indeed, the Tesla Model 3 was its only close rival when it first came out. However, that’s no longer the case.
Models such as the BMW i4, Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Volkswagen ID 7 have come along since, each with their own blend of talents, so does the Polestar still have something unique to offer?
- Get 0% APR finance on a Polestar 2 Standard Range
- Get 0% APR finance on a Polestar 2 Long Range
For starters, no matter which version you go for, the range figures are impressive. Entry-level Standard Range Single Motor cars can officially manage 339 miles on a charge, while Long Range Single Motor versions can officially clock up a whopping 406 miles. We’re yet to put either through our Real Range tests, but these official figures compare well with the equivalent Model 3’s (308 and 390 miles respectively).
There's a high-performance, four-wheel drive Dual Motor version, which cuts the 0-60mph time from around 6sec to just 4.3sec, but unless you’re part exchanging a fire-breathing sports car, even the Single Motor variants won’t leave you feeling shortchanged in terms of performance.
Along with the range, the other notable highlight is the Polestar 2’s interior – an appealing combination for a long-distance executive car driver. There’s a high-quality feel throughout, with plush materials aplenty.
It’s easy to get comfy, thanks to a highly adjustable driving position, while a 12.3in digital driver’s display means you can see essential information without having to look across to the central touchscreen as you do in the Model 3.
That being said, the BMW i4’s setup is even more user-friendly; it adds a physical rotary controller that you can use to navigate the i4’s infotainment system, which helps make it less distracting to use on the move than those in the Polestar and Tesla.
Ultimately, we reckon the rivals we’ve mentioned make more sense than the Polestar 2 for most buyers, but if range is a priority and you’re enamoured with its sharp looks, it might still be the car for you. If that’s the case, be sure to take advantage of one of our Polestar 2 deals.
You can currently get 0% APR finance when you buy a Polestar 2 through our free New Car Deals service. This offer is available across the range, and could save you thousands over the course of a four-year PCP deal.
Our Polestar 2 Standard Range deal means you could get your hands on a £44,950 Polestar 2 for just £438 per month. This deal is available for a 48-month PCP contract with a 15% deposit (in this case £6743) and an annual mileage of 8000.
Or, if you’re looking to cover long distances on a single charge, you could take advantage of our Polestar 2 Long Range deal. Under the same terms – four years, 32,000 miles and a 15% deposit – it could be yours for £473 per month.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Polestar 2 deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
