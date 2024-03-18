Deal of the Day: Buy a Polestar 2 with 0% interest on PCP

It’s easy to get comfy, thanks to a highly adjustable driving position, while a 12.3in digital driver’s display means you can see essential information without having to look across to the central touchscreen as you do in the Model 3.

Along with the range, the other notable highlight is the Polestar 2’s interior – an appealing combination for a long-distance executive car driver. There’s a high-quality feel throughout, with plush materials aplenty.

That being said, the BMW i4’s setup is even more user-friendly; it adds a physical rotary controller that you can use to navigate the i4’s infotainment system, which helps make it less distracting to use on the move than those in the Polestar and Tesla.

Ultimately, we reckon the rivals we’ve mentioned make more sense than the Polestar 2 for most buyers, but if range is a priority and you’re enamoured with its sharp looks, it might still be the car for you. If that’s the case, be sure to take advantage of one of our Polestar 2 deals.

You can currently get 0% APR finance when you buy a Polestar 2 through our free New Car Deals service. This offer is available across the range, and could save you thousands over the course of a four-year PCP deal.