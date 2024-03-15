Deal of the day: Save more than £4000 on a new Vauxhall Corsa
The Vauxhall Corsa is a jack-of-all-trades among small cars, and is our Deal of the Day for 15 March...
Previous versions of the Vauxhall Corsa were always big sellers, and it’s the same story for the current model – it’s been one of the UK’s top three most popular new cars for each of the last four years.
That’s no coincidence, either; the Corsa’s knack for being pretty good across the board gives it broad appeal, even though newer rivals such as the Renault Clio and Skoda Fabia are more impressive in certain areas.
Another trait the current Corsa shares with its predecessors is the likelihood of being able to get a discount on one. Vauxhall has a long history of offering tempting Vauxhall Corsa deals, and you can currently save thousands on your ideal model through our free New Car Deals service.
- Save £3315 on a Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS
- Save £2814 on a Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Design
- Save £4253 on a Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo Hybrid 136 Ultimate
If the Corsa has caught your eye, you’ll be wanting to know which version is to go for. When it comes to trims, we’d recommend mid-spec GS. That’s not to say entry-level cars are spartan – the list of standard kit includes cruise control, a 10.0in infotainment screen and rear parking sensors – but GS trim adds such niceties as electronic climate control, heated door mirrors and sportier styling, for a small increase in price.
As for engines, you get a choice of four 1.2-litre petrols: one with 74bhp, two turbocharged versions with 99bhp and 128bhp, and a 134bhp turbo petrol with mild-hybrid technology to improve efficiency. Our pick of the range is the 99bhp turbocharged variant; it’s frugal enough to keep running costs low, while offering a much-needed boost in performance over the entry-level option.
If you agree that that’s the one to go for, then check out our Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS deal. With a Target Price discount of £3315, you can put one on your driveway for £19,590 – that’s a saving of 14.5%.
No-frills buyers can use our Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Design deal to get a new Corsa for just £16,811, while anyone looking for maximum frills can benefit from the mega £4253 discount available on the Corsa 1.2 Turbo Hybrid 136 in range-topping Ultimate trim.
For those considering making the switch to a small electric car, the Vauxhall Corsa Electric is a decent option. What’s more, our Vauxhall Corsa Electric deals mean you could currently save between £5747 and £6867 on your purchase.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Vauxhall Corsa deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
