Deal of the day: Save more than £4000 on a new Vauxhall Corsa

Previous versions of the Vauxhall Corsa were always big sellers, and it’s the same story for the current model – it’s been one of the UK’s top three most popular new cars for each of the last four years.

That’s no coincidence, either; the Corsa’s knack for being pretty good across the board gives it broad appeal, even though newer rivals such as the Renault Clio and Skoda Fabia are more impressive in certain areas.

Another trait the current Corsa shares with its predecessors is the likelihood of being able to get a discount on one. Vauxhall has a long history of offering tempting Vauxhall Corsa deals, and you can currently save thousands on your ideal model through our free New Car Deals service.