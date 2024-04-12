Vauxhall Corsa long-term test: report 4

So, how did it get on? Well, I’m pleased to report that it did well. It completed the journey with little fuss, and was quieter to travel in than my car, although the ride was a little crashy over bumps because of the extra weight of the battery. The performance, meanwhile, was also as punchy as I expected; 0-62mph is rated at 8.2sec. However, this is only in Sport mode, where the full 154bhp is unleashed (Normal mode has 108bhp and Eco 81bhp). Still, in Sport, it’s quicker than the 9.9sec my petrol car can go from 0-62mph.

The car I drove was the newest version of the Corsa Electric, which had a 154bhp electric motor, a 48kWh (usable capacity) battery and an official range of 248 miles. In theory, this means it should have easily coped with the 160-mile round trip.

The additional miles offered by the larger battery in my Corsa Electric was appreciated on my journey (46kWh usable models have a smaller official range of 222 miles), so I only had to charge once. Efficiency was also decent at four miles per kWh on mostly the motorway, which equates to a real-world range of approximately 192 miles.

Mind you, the cost of charging wasn’t cheap. I managed to find a 150kW Instavolt public charger, which I chose because I was hoping for a quick pitstop. Unfortunately, it maxed out at 50kW and still charged me 85p/kWh for the privilege, which means I was averaging around 16p per mile on my journey.

Considering I don’t have a home charger (where electricity is much cheaper), I can’t help but notice my petrol-powered Corsa is cheaper to run than the Corsa Electric – but only just. I recently filled up the tank at £1.44p per litre, and my car is currently averaging 44.7mpg, so my running cost is around 15p per mile. This, then, has justified my choice for choosing the petrol version over the electric model, even if the latter is a bit quicker and quieter to drive.