Vauxhall Corsa long-term test: report 3

The first test, as with any road trip, came when we packed the boot. And the Corsa performed very well here; its 309-litre load area swallowed all of our bags, boots and coats with ease. My only gripe is the high loading lip, but thankfully none of our bags were particularly heavy, so it wasn’t a major problem on this occasion. Then there was the next test: passenger space. Now, I have to say I was slightly worried about this, because I’m 6ft 2in and one of my passengers is 6ft 5in. However, with a designated seating plan that put us in opposite corners of the car, and the front passenger seat slid a long way forwards, I can confirm the Corsa took all of us relatively comfortably.

My loftiest passenger said he had just enough knee and head room in the back, while my front passenger still had enough leg room. The latter factor is down to the small and shallow glovebox, which has probably been carved out for this exact reason. At the beginning of our journey, the Corsa was in familiar territory: navigating London traffic. Then, when we eventually hit the M25 and M3, it remained a trooper: the engine had no trouble getting the car up to motorway speeds, and the only thing that dampened the mood a little was some wind and road noise.