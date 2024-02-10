Vauxhall Corsa long-term test: report 1

Speaking of fuel economy, that’s another reason why I’m hoping it’ll make a good company car. My other car is a 2005 Range Rover , and it’s not exactly ideal for commuting through London. So, the prospect of owning a smaller, more efficient car appeals to me, and I look forward to seeing how much the Corsa costs to run.

Mind you, choosing the manual does bring some benefits. For one, it’s slightly cheaper to buy than the automatic version, and for another it’s more efficient. The 99bhp manual Corsa can average 55.4mpg officially, whereas the automatic version can average 52.3mpg.

You might think that the switching from a Range Rover to a Corsa is a downgrade. However, the Corsa is actually very well equipped, especially in GS trim. My car comes with a faux-leather steering wheel, electrically adjustable door mirrors and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard. Being the slightly sportier trim, it also gets 17in alloy wheels, sporty styling and sports seats on top.

My time with it so far has been very pleasant. The driving position is fundamentally good, which is great because I’m over six-feet tall and can often feel cramped inside smaller cars. It also feels solid and tightly screwed together, which is often reassuring to think about when driving through London traffic.

So, then, by the sounds of things the Corsa could hit a home run over the next few months. But no; there are some cars that it will need to prove itself against. The Seat Ibiza, for instance, is one of the best small cars to drive, while the Volkswagen Polo is hugely practical. Then there’s the Renault Clio – our 2024 Small Car of Year – which is a fantastic all-rounder. If those cars are anything to go by, then, the Corsa will have a lot of hard work to do over the coming months.