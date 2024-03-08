Vauxhall Corsa long-term test: report 2

The car Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS Run by George Hill, staff writer



Why it’s here To find out whether Britain’s most popular small car is more than just a no-nonsense runabout Needs to Make a daily commute through central London as easy as possible, while also being fun to drive, practical and cheap to run

Miles covered 1346 List price £22,905 Target Price £19,590 Price as tested £23,605 Official economy 55.4mpg Test economy 49.5mpg 8 March 2024 – Simple pleasures Like an old wood burning stove that heats your home, sometimes the old ways are still the best. Similarly, there are several features on my Vauxhall Corsa that seem a bit old fashioned in today’s world, but to be honest, I actually think they work really well. One of those features is the switchblade key. In some ways, you could say that it’s poor that the Corsa still has this, because keyless entry is more convenient. However, my time so far has proved that, at times, it isn’t.