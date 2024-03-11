Complete the 2024 What Car? Reliability survey >>

Deal of the Day: Save £750 on a new Volvo EX30
Deal of the Day: Save £750 on a new Volvo EX30

The Volvo EX30 is a speedy small electric SUV with a plush interior, and is our Deal of the Day for 11 March...

Volvo EX30 deals – Target Price
Alasdair Rodden
Updated11 March 2024

In recent years, Volvo has become best known for making premium family SUVs, so the compact size and low starting price of the Volvo EX30 make it seem like a bit of an outlier.

Fortunately, despite the EX30 being the most affordable model in the brand’s line-up, Volvo has pulled off this downsizing effort without compromising on quality or being stingy with standard kit. In fact, if a plush interior is high on your list of priorities, the EX30 is one of the best small electric SUVs you can buy.

What’s more, you can currently get an extra £750 off an EX30 through our free online New Car Deals service with one of our Volvo EX30 PCP deals. But first, here’s how the EX30 stacks up against its rivals in other key areas…

Volvo EX30 rear left driving

First off, it’s great to drive. No matter which version you go for, you’ll benefit from a supple ride, confidence-inspiring – if rather light – steering and surprisingly agile handling.

There are three choices of battery and electric motor for the EX30, each with a helpfully descriptive name: Single Motor, Single Motor Extended Range and Twin Motor Performance.

Opting for an entry-level Single Motor model gets you a 49kWh battery and 268bhp electric motor, a combination which offers faster acceleration than a Jeep Avenger or Kia Niro EV can manage, and an official range of 213 miles.

Blue Volvo EX30 charging socket

Single Motor Extended Range cars get a larger 64kWh battery, and can officially travel 295 miles on a charge. That’s further than the Avenger (249 miles) or Niro EV (285 miles) can manage, but long-range versions of the Hyundai Kona Electric can go further still, with a 319-mile official range. If you regularly make longer journeys, we’d steer you towards this version.

The Twin Motor Performance version sits at the top of the range. This produces a staggering 422bhp, thanks to a second electric motor driving the front wheels (making it four-wheel drive). It’s fitted with the 64kWh battery, but it provides a slightly shorter official range of 279 miles in this car.

As for trims, the choice is even more straightforward. Entry-level Plus gets you such niceties as adaptive cruise control, heated front seats and dual-zone climate control, while an upgrade to Ultra trim – available only on 64kWh versions – adds a panoramic glass roof, electrically adjustable front seats and adjustable lumbar support.

Volvo EX30 interior dashboard

But how much can you save on your favourite version? Well, we reckon the EX30 represents great value for money even before you factor in our Target Price discounts. However, if you’re thinking of buying an EX30 on PCP finance, you can get an even better deal by taking advantage of our £750 deposit contribution offer.

This £750 top-up is available across the range, meaning you could put a brand-new EX30 Single Motor Plus on your driveway for as little as £431 per month. Our Volvo EX30 Single Motor Extended Range Plus deal, meanwhile, brings the monthly price for our pick of the EX30 range to £490.

Both of these deals are for a 48-month agreement, with a 15% deposit and an 8000-mile annual mileage limit.

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Volvo EX30 deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.

