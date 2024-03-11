Deal of the Day: Save £750 on a new Volvo EX30

In recent years, Volvo has become best known for making premium family SUVs, so the compact size and low starting price of the Volvo EX30 make it seem like a bit of an outlier.

Fortunately, despite the EX30 being the most affordable model in the brand’s line-up, Volvo has pulled off this downsizing effort without compromising on quality or being stingy with standard kit. In fact, if a plush interior is high on your list of priorities, the EX30 is one of the best small electric SUVs you can buy.

What’s more, you can currently get an extra £750 off an EX30 through our free online New Car Deals service with one of our Volvo EX30 PCP deals. But first, here’s how the EX30 stacks up against its rivals in other key areas…