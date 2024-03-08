Deal of the Day: save more than £2000 on a new Ford Puma

If it’s maximum performance you’re after, however, the Ford Puma ST is the one to go for. Indeed, it’s been our favourite sports SUV for as long as it’s been on sale thanks to its blend of performance, practicality and affordability, and our Ford Puma ST deals help make it even better value, with discounts of up to £2186.

Sure, the Puma isn’t perfect – it’s far from being as plush inside as a Lexus LBX, and the Volkswagen T-Roc offers a comfier ride – but if driving fun is your priority, it’s second to none in the small SUV class, and you’ll be wanting to know exactly how much you can save…

Thanks to our Target Price discounts, you can currently save £2029 on our pick of the range: a Ford Puma ST-Line, fitted with the 1.0 Ecoboost mHEV 155 engine and a manual gearbox. That means you can put a Puma on your driveway for £25,311 or, if you’re planning to buy a Puma on PCP finance, £256 per month with a £4101 deposit.

The biggest cash savings can be found on the plush and sporty ST-Line Vignale cars; our dealers will offer discounts of as much as £2566, but you’d better like the colour – as the name suggests, this version is only available with dark red paint.

If you don’t want the bells and whistles of higher-spec models, our Ford Puma Titanium deal knocks £1902 off the list price, allowing you to get your hands on a Puma for just £23,738.