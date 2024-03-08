Deal of the Day: save more than £2000 on a new Ford Puma
The Ford Puma is the most entertaining small SUV you can buy, and is our Deal of the Day for 8 March...
On paper, the Ford Puma looks like a very sensible SUV – its big boot, frugal 1.0-litre petrol engine and long list of standard equipment put it among the best small SUVs around – but once you get your hands on one in the real world, it’s the Puma’s cornering skills that really impress.
Despite its jacked-up SUV looks, the Puma is incredibly agile, and its steering precise and engaging; traits you can enjoy not only on a twisty B-road, but when nipping around town, too.
- Save £2029 off a Ford Puma ST line
- Save £2566 off a Ford Puma ST-Line Vignale
- Save £1902 off a Ford Puma Titanium
Upgrading to our preferred ST-Line trim gets you stiffer, sports suspension (as well as more supportive seats and a digital driver’s display), which helps the Puma feel even more nimble. This does put the price up, but fear not – our great Ford Puma ST-Line deal outweighs the extra cost.
And the frugal 1.0-litre petrol engine we mentioned? It’s brilliant. There are two versions, each of which gets mild hybrid assistance to improve efficiency. The entry-level option, dubbed Ecoboost mHEV 125, is by no means underpowered, but the punchier Ecoboost mHEV 155 is our pick of the range. It allows the Puma to outpace premium rivals such as the Audi Q2 35 TFSI, while letting you make the most of the Puma’s handling without breaking the bank.
If it’s maximum performance you’re after, however, the Ford Puma ST is the one to go for. Indeed, it’s been our favourite sports SUV for as long as it’s been on sale thanks to its blend of performance, practicality and affordability, and our Ford Puma ST deals help make it even better value, with discounts of up to £2186.
Sure, the Puma isn’t perfect – it’s far from being as plush inside as a Lexus LBX, and the Volkswagen T-Roc offers a comfier ride – but if driving fun is your priority, it’s second to none in the small SUV class, and you’ll be wanting to know exactly how much you can save…
Thanks to our Target Price discounts, you can currently save £2029 on our pick of the range: a Ford Puma ST-Line, fitted with the 1.0 Ecoboost mHEV 155 engine and a manual gearbox. That means you can put a Puma on your driveway for £25,311 or, if you’re planning to buy a Puma on PCP finance, £256 per month with a £4101 deposit.
The biggest cash savings can be found on the plush and sporty ST-Line Vignale cars; our dealers will offer discounts of as much as £2566, but you’d better like the colour – as the name suggests, this version is only available with dark red paint.
If you don’t want the bells and whistles of higher-spec models, our Ford Puma Titanium deal knocks £1902 off the list price, allowing you to get your hands on a Puma for just £23,738.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Ford Puma deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
