Deal of the Day: Save £7000 on all Ford Mustang Mach-E models

If you're looking to cover more miles between charges, then the Extended Range RWD model can officially return an impressive 372 miles of range. In our real-world range tests, it covered 302 miles in summer weather and 247 in winter. Our Target Price sees the £59,380 model cut by the same £7000 to £52,380.

The Mach-E GT serves up near-Tesla levels of performance with a 4.4 seconds 0-62mph time, whilst revised suspension means it’s the pick of the bunch for the keen driver. As a bonus, its £74,540 list price drops to £67,540.

Elsewhere, the Mustang Mach-E is a comparatively spacious electric SUV that comes loaded with equipment across the range, making it a decent family car.

It’s not perfect though: the Kia EV6 is more agile and the Audi Q4 e-tron is more relaxed. And while the infotainment is good, the build quality isn’t up there with the Genesis GV60 – although the huge discounts go a long way to make up for that.

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Ford Mustang Mach-E deals, take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save using the link below.

Next steps:

- Browse Ford Mustang Mach-E deals

- View our Ford Mustang Mach-E Select RWD deal

- View our Ford Mustang Mach-E Extended Range RWD deal

- View our Ford Mustang Mach-E GT deal

- Chat to a local dealer

Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change