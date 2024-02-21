Deal of the Day: Save £7000 on all Ford Mustang Mach-E models
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is an eye-catching SUV with an impressive range – and is our deal of the day for 23 February...
When is a Ford not a Ford? When it’s a Mustang Mach-E. Try as you might, you’ll not find the famous blue oval badge anywhere on a Mach-E – instead, its maker has placed the Mustang name front and centre.
Unfortunately for buyers, the model's combination of a prestigious badge and electric-car tech means the Ford Mustang Mach-E also has a rather upmarket price, and the top of the range strays into Jaguar I-Pace territory.
That doesn’t mean you need to pay a premium car price to get one, though. With our Target Price discounts, there are some very attractive Ford Mustang Mach-E deals available.
In fact, buyers can enjoy a discount of £7000 across the model range – including our favourite version, the entry-level Mach-E Select RWD, which sees its near-£51,000 price tag slashed to £43,830, or £402 per month on a PCP finance deal.
That model delivers plenty of performance, with a 0-62mph time of 6.9 seconds. The official range from a fully charged battery is 273 miles, and at the hands of our testers, a Mach-E managed 211 miles in real-world driving. That’ll be enough for many drivers, although the ID 4 managed 231 in the same test.
If you're looking to cover more miles between charges, then the Extended Range RWD model can officially return an impressive 372 miles of range. In our real-world range tests, it covered 302 miles in summer weather and 247 in winter. Our Target Price sees the £59,380 model cut by the same £7000 to £52,380.
The Mach-E GT serves up near-Tesla levels of performance with a 4.4 seconds 0-62mph time, whilst revised suspension means it’s the pick of the bunch for the keen driver. As a bonus, its £74,540 list price drops to £67,540.
Elsewhere, the Mustang Mach-E is a comparatively spacious electric SUV that comes loaded with equipment across the range, making it a decent family car.
It’s not perfect though: the Kia EV6 is more agile and the Audi Q4 e-tron is more relaxed. And while the infotainment is good, the build quality isn’t up there with the Genesis GV60 – although the huge discounts go a long way to make up for that.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Ford Mustang Mach-E deals, take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save using the link below.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
