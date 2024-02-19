2024 Car of the Year Awards: the best cars in every class revealed >>

Deal of the Day: Save more than £4200 on a new Peugeot 308 SW
Deal of the Day: Save more than £4200 on a new Peugeot 308 SW

The eye-catching Peugeot 308 SW is a comfy and well equipped estate car, and is our deal of the day for 19 February...

Peugeot 308 SW estate front driving Target Price
Author Avatar
by
Alasdair Rodden
Published19 February 2024
Estate cars can make great family vehicles because they offer extra practicality over a saloon or hatchback. There are no major drawbacks except a higher price.

Fortunately, in the case of the Peugeot 308 SW our Target Price discounts can help to close that price gap. You can currently save at least £3474 across the 308 SW range, with discounts rising to £4276 on some versions.

There are plenty to choose from too, with a choice of four engine options: a petrol, a diesel and two petrol plug-in hybrids. If electric cars are more your thing, you can save up to £2860 on the Peugeot e-308 SW.

There’s an awful lot to like about the Peugeot 308 SW. The boot is bigger than you’ll find in a Ford Focus Estate or Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer, and with a 12V power socket, a side-mounted hook and luggage nets on each side, it’s a useful space.

Space in the front is very good, but it's not the roomiest estate car in the back, so if you need to carry adults in the rear seats regularly, a Seat Leon Estate or Skoda Octavia Estate might be a better choice. The 308 SW is softly sprung though, and does a decent job of soaking up lumps and bumps in the road.

Car deals
View all deals

The Peugeot 308 SW 1.6 Hybrid Allure is our top pick. The plug-in hybrid is plenty powerful enough, and offers the potential of up to 40 miles of electric driving. Allure trim delivers useful features such as a rear parking camera and shape-shifting LED headlights that maximise beam without dazzling other drivers. Our best deal on that version yields a very attractive £3,629 saving – taking the list price to £35,531.

But the best Peugeot 308 SW deal is reserved for the entry-level 308 SW 1.5 BlueHDi GT. At £30,714, it represents a huge £4,276 saving. If your driving style suits diesel, the prospect of an official fuel economy figure of up to 59.6mpg should appeal.

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Peugeot 308 SW deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.

Next steps:

- Browse Peugeot 308 SW deals
- View our Peugeot 308 SW hybrid Allure deal
- View our Peugeot 308 SW 1.5 BlueHDi GT deal
- Chat to a local dealer

Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change

Also consider

