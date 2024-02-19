Deal of the Day: Save more than £4200 on a new Peugeot 308 SW

Estate cars can make great family vehicles because they offer extra practicality over a saloon or hatchback. There are no major drawbacks except a higher price.

Fortunately, in the case of the Peugeot 308 SW our Target Price discounts can help to close that price gap. You can currently save at least £3474 across the 308 SW range, with discounts rising to £4276 on some versions.

There are plenty to choose from too, with a choice of four engine options: a petrol, a diesel and two petrol plug-in hybrids. If electric cars are more your thing, you can save up to £2860 on the Peugeot e-308 SW.