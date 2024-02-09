Deal of the Day: Save more than £3500 on a new Seat Arona
The Seat Arona is a nimble small SUV, a great all-rounder and is our Deal of the Day for 12 February...
In many ways, the small SUV is the perfect do-it-all car: great when you’re in town, nimble when you’re out of it, and punchy enough for the motorway. And the Seat Arona is a great example of the breed.
With a starting price of less than £20,000, it’s among the cheaper small SUVs, too, more so with the great Seat Arona deals available on our New Car Deals pages.
The Arona shares its underpinnings with models such as the Skoda Kamiq and Volkswagen T-Roc. You can currently save at least £3332 across the Arona range, and up to £3587 on top-spec cars, thanks to our Target Price discounts.
All versions of the Arona are agile and entertaining on a twisty road, but we’d recommend upgrading to the 1.0 TSI 110 petrol engine, because it feels as willing and energetic as the rest of the car, offering more flexible performance than the entry-level option.
Similarly, we reckon stepping up one level to SE Technology trim is a wise choice – this gets you an upgraded infotainment system which is much better than the standard unit, and adds rear parking sensors to compensate for the Arona’s less-than-perfect rear visibility.
When Seat refreshed the Arona a couple of years ago, one of the biggest changes was a boost in interior quality, ditching many of the hard, scratchy plastics in favour of soft-touch alternatives. The Kamiq and T-Roc have both received similar treatment to keep pace, but the smaller Volkswagen T-Cross has not, and still feels rather cheap inside.
While the Arona doesn't significantly outperform its siblings from Skoda and Volkswagen in any one area, neither is it significantly worse than those cars. However, once you factor in the savings available through our New Car Deals service, the Arona stands out as the value option of the bunch.
If the idea of a new Seat Arona has piqued your interest, read on to find out exactly how much you’ll be able to save.
A car in our favourite spec – SE Technology trim, with the 1.0 TSI 110 engine – would cost £24,800 at full price, but our £3418 Target Price discount means you could put one on your driveway for £21,382.
If our Seat Arona SE Technology deal is out of your price range, our Seat Arona SE deal may be for you – the £3332 saving means you can get your hands on this four-star SUV for less than £20,000.
Meanwhile, the £3587 saving available on cars in top-spec Xcellence Lux trim means even the most expensive Arona costs thousands less than an entry-level T-Roc.
Also, if you’re interested in buying an Arona on PCP finance, you’ll be pleased to know that Seat is offering 0% APR finance across the Arona range for a limited time.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Seat Arona deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
