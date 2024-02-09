Deal of the Day: Save more than £3500 on a new Seat Arona

When Seat refreshed the Arona a couple of years ago, one of the biggest changes was a boost in interior quality, ditching many of the hard, scratchy plastics in favour of soft-touch alternatives. The Kamiq and T-Roc have both received similar treatment to keep pace, but the smaller Volkswagen T-Cross has not, and still feels rather cheap inside.

While the Arona doesn't significantly outperform its siblings from Skoda and Volkswagen in any one area, neither is it significantly worse than those cars. However, once you factor in the savings available through our New Car Deals service, the Arona stands out as the value option of the bunch.

If the idea of a new Seat Arona has piqued your interest, read on to find out exactly how much you’ll be able to save.

A car in our favourite spec – SE Technology trim, with the 1.0 TSI 110 engine – would cost £24,800 at full price, but our £3418 Target Price discount means you could put one on your driveway for £21,382.

If our Seat Arona SE Technology deal is out of your price range, our Seat Arona SE deal may be for you – the £3332 saving means you can get your hands on this four-star SUV for less than £20,000.

Meanwhile, the £3587 saving available on cars in top-spec Xcellence Lux trim means even the most expensive Arona costs thousands less than an entry-level T-Roc.

Also, if you’re interested in buying an Arona on PCP finance, you’ll be pleased to know that Seat is offering 0% APR finance across the Arona range for a limited time.