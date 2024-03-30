Britain's cheapest new cars tested

Dacia Sandero 1.0 TCe 90 Expression

List price £14,795

Target Price £14,551

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Edge

List price £17,170

Target Price £15,955

Here’s a surprising fact for you: the average price paid for a new car in 2023 was £37,092 – considerably more than the average salary. And while a decade ago that much money would have bought you something pretty exclusive, nowadays it won’t even get you an entry-level Volkswagen Passat.

Now, admittedly, not many customers are walking into showrooms and handing over almost £40k in one lump sum, but even if you’re signing up to a finance deal, you’re only spreading the cost and you’ll probably pay a considerable sum of interest for the privilege.

So, assuming you don’t have the wherewithal to drop that much money on a new car, or you just don’t think that’s a particularly great way to spend your hard-earned, should you be focusing on the used market? Or are there still some new bargains out there?