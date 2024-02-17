New Skoda Fabia vs used Volkswagen T-Roc

The Fabia is a solid small car choice: it has a keen focus on comfort and practicality

USED Volkswagen T-Roc 1.0 TSI 110 Life

Price new £25,810

Price used £19,000*

You might be tempted by the SUV style of the T-Roc, especially at this price point, but is it the better package?

*Price used is based on a 2022 model with average mileage and a full service history and is correct at the time of writing

People like what's familiar to them, but, at the same time, they don't like to fully embrace the crowd. Perhaps that's why people go to Starbucks and proceed to order the most complex drink known to man. It could also be why people have latched onto small SUVs.

You see, these cars are very similar to traditionally popular hatchbacks – in size, engines and interiors – but their muscular, rugged styling and raised ride height sets them apart just enough to catch your attention. The Volkswagen T-Roc is a great example, being essentially a Volkswagen Golf under its SUV skin.