2023 What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable small cars

Small hatchbacks are often relied on by those with the tightest budgets, such as new drivers and students, and that means they need to keep soldiering on with no unexpected repair bills.

The good news is that small cars have become more reliable in the past year – the score for the class has risen from 92.1% in the 2022 What Car? Reliability Survey to 95.1%, according to the latest data.

How the research was carried out