Suzuki Swift long-term test: report 2

As it happens, the Swift’s relatively modest boot of 255 litres works surprisingly well for me. It's not particularly long, so I’ve found it more difficult to fit large cases into the back without dropping the rear seats. However, beneath the false floor, there's a handy extra section that allows smaller cabin cases and bags to fit snugly, leaving clear room for bulkier gear above.

So although you can’t pack a vast amount in horizontally, packing vertically is definitely the way to go. The boot also doesn’t suffer from any wheel arch intrusion, so longer items, such as tripods and stands, can slide straight along the walls of the boot.

Once everything's in, it's in – and I'm not left with any spare room to open bags or set cameras up; so I often end up with equipment strewn on the ground around the boot, and the parcel shelft used as a makeshift desk for my laptop. Plus, with everything packed tightly, it's rather difficult to access anything without undoing my good work. That's bad news if I realise my packed lunch is in the bag furthest inside the boot, for example.