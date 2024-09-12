Deal of the Day: Buy a Suzuki Swift for £192 per month
The Suzuki Swift is frugal, fun and is our Deal of the Day for 13th September...
If you want a small car that’s loaded with features for a great price, then the Suzuki Swift may be the car for you – and our exclusive New Car Deals service can help you get one for just £192 per month.
Powered by a 1.2-litre mild hybrid petrol engine, the Swift isn’t the fastest small car on the block, but its lightness makes for a more exciting drive than many other budget-focused rivals, such as the Dacia Sandero and the Toyota Aygo X. Its official fuel economy stands at 64.2mpg, which improves on the Skoda Fabia’s 55.4mpg and Aygo X’s 55.8mpg.
Most models are front-wheel drive, although there’s a four-wheel drive version that can provide extra grip on slippery surfaces.
Buyers can choose from a manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. Our favourite is the manual, due to its precise and pleasant shift action. Whilst automatic models are slightly faster, it’s more expensive and takes its toll on fuel economy.
Value for money is a strong suit throughout the Swift range. The entry-level Motion trim is our favourite because it strikes the best balance of affordability and equipment, which includes 16in alloys, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, heated front seats, a reversing camera, blind-spot monitoring and a 9.0in infotainment system. The Suzuki Swift Motion is available on PCP finance from £192 per month.
The Ultra trim’s a little more plush, and comes with automatic air-conditioning and power-folding door mirrors, and starts at £211 per month.
The Suzuki Swift is smaller than most other big-selling cars in its category, like the Renault Clio, Skoda Fabia and VW Polo, but it still provides plenty of space.. The front seats are roomy enough for tall drivers and there’s a reasonable amount of stowage space. Rear and boot space isn’t quite as generous as other small cars but it comfortably beats the Aygo X.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Suzuki Swift deals, take a look at our free New Car Deals service or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
