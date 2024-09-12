Deal of the Day: Buy a Suzuki Swift for £192 per month

Value for money is a strong suit throughout the Swift range. The entry-level Motion trim is our favourite because it strikes the best balance of affordability and equipment, which includes 16in alloys, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, heated front seats, a reversing camera, blind-spot monitoring and a 9.0in infotainment system. The Suzuki Swift Motion is available on PCP finance from £192 per month.

The Ultra trim’s a little more plush, and comes with automatic air-conditioning and power-folding door mirrors, and starts at £211 per month.

The Suzuki Swift is smaller than most other big-selling cars in its category, like the Renault Clio, Skoda Fabia and VW Polo, but it still provides plenty of space.. The front seats are roomy enough for tall drivers and there’s a reasonable amount of stowage space. Rear and boot space isn’t quite as generous as other small cars but it comfortably beats the Aygo X.

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Suzuki Swift deals, take a look at our free New Car Deals service or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.

- Suzuki Swift Motion Manual deal

- Suzuki Swift Motion Automatic deal

- Suzuki Swift Ultra deal

- Suzuki Swift Ultra ALLGRIP deal