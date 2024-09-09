Deal of the Day: Buy a Hyundai i10 for £182 per month

For many buyers the entry-level Advance trim will provide more than enough creature comforts, with touchscreen infotainment, automatic headlights, cruise control and parking sensors fitted as standard. With the lowest prices in the range, it's our pick of the trims.

Premium models add extras including 16in alloy wheels, heated seats and climate control, although that does pass the £200 per month barrier.

Like every Hyundai car model, the i10 comes with a five-year warranty, although it's worth remembering that the closely-related Kia Picanto is covered for seven years, and the Toyota Aygo X warranty can be increased to up to 10 years. Not that you should have cause to use it: the latest i10 came joint sixth in our survey of the most reliable small cars.

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Hyundai i10 deals, take a look at our free online New Car Deals service or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.

- Hyundai i10 1.0 Advance deal

- Hyundai i10 1.2 Advance deal

- Hyundai i10 1.0T N Line deal

- Hyundai 1.2 Premium deal

Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change