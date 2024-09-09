Deal of the Day: Buy a Hyundai i10 for £182 per month
The Hyundai i10 is practical, comfortable and is our Deal of the Day for 9th September...
In many ways the Hyundai i10 is the archetypal small car: practical, comfortable, dependable and cheap to run. It’s cheap to buy too – and through our exclusive New Car Deals service you can get one for just £182 per month.
- Hyundai i10 1.0 Advance for £189 per month
- Hyundai i10 1.2 Advance for £197 per month
- Save £1031 on a Hyundai i10 1.0T N Line
- Save £1040 on a Hyundai 1.2 Premium
A 1.0-litre petrol engine marks the entry point to the range and is very much at home driving around town – the environment in which the i10 excels.
Nevertheless, we recommend stepping up to the 1.2-litre, which is our pick of the engine range because it’s better suited to venturing out on to dual carriageways. It costs only another £15 per month so that extra ability comes for the price of a few cups of coffee.
If you want a bit of extra spice with your latte, the sporty 1.0T N Line’s turbocharged engine could be the answer. In most circumstances it doesn’t feel much quicker than the 1.2, but it sounds – and looks – racier, with bespoke N Line styling. It comes at a price but our New Car Deals pages can save you a healthy £1031.
For many buyers the entry-level Advance trim will provide more than enough creature comforts, with touchscreen infotainment, automatic headlights, cruise control and parking sensors fitted as standard. With the lowest prices in the range, it's our pick of the trims.
Premium models add extras including 16in alloy wheels, heated seats and climate control, although that does pass the £200 per month barrier.
Like every Hyundai car model, the i10 comes with a five-year warranty, although it's worth remembering that the closely-related Kia Picanto is covered for seven years, and the Toyota Aygo X warranty can be increased to up to 10 years. Not that you should have cause to use it: the latest i10 came joint sixth in our survey of the most reliable small cars.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Hyundai i10 deals, take a look at our free online New Car Deals service or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
- Hyundai i10 1.0 Advance deal
- Hyundai i10 1.2 Advance deal
- Hyundai i10 1.0T N Line deal
- Hyundai 1.2 Premium deal
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
