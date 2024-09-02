Deal of the Day: Save more than £2700 on a new Renault Arkana

What’s more, you’ll find more room inside the Arkana than you will in most of its rivals. The front and rear seats have enough space for six-footers and the boot is bigger than what’s seen in rivals such as the Citroën C4, Cupra Formentor and Toyota C-HR.

So, if a new Renault Arkana sounds like the car for you, you’ll want to know just how much you can save on your chosen model.

At full price, our recommended Arkana model would set you back £29,395 – however, once you factor in our Target Price discount, you can get your hands on a brand-new model for £26,835, resulting in a saving of £2561.

Upgrade to top-spec Esprit Alpine trim and our Renault Arkana 1.6 E-Tech FHEV 145 Esprit Alpine Techno Esprit Alpine deal can save you £2768.

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Renault Arkana deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.

