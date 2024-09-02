Deal of the Day: Save more than £2700 on a new Renault Arkana
The Renault Arkana is fairly practical and keenly priced, and is our Deal of the Day for 6th September...
If you're thinking about buying a coupé SUV but don’t want to spend a fortune, the Renault Arkana may be the car for you. Not only does it combine sleek styling with practicality, but it also has the higher driving position that SUV buyers love, all at a price that’ll have you grinning.
- Save £2381 on a Renault Arkana 1.6 E-Tech FHEV 145 Evolution
- Save £2561 on a Renault Arkana 1.6 E-Tech FHEV 145 Techno
- Save £2768 on a Renault Arkana 1.6 E-Tech FHEV 145 Esprit Alpine Techno Esprit Alpine
The 143bhp 1.6-litre hybrid E-Tech 145 engine is the standard (and only) engine available in the Arkana. Although it’s not the most sprightly, it’s fine for pottering around town in, and promises low running costs with an average official fuel economy figure of around 60mpg.
Techno trim is our pick of the range because it doesn’t cost much more than entry-level Evolution trim, but adds handy features such as front parking sensors, a larger digital driving display as well as a larger infotainment screen with built-in sat-nav.
What’s more, you’ll find more room inside the Arkana than you will in most of its rivals. The front and rear seats have enough space for six-footers and the boot is bigger than what’s seen in rivals such as the Citroën C4, Cupra Formentor and Toyota C-HR.
So, if a new Renault Arkana sounds like the car for you, you’ll want to know just how much you can save on your chosen model.
At full price, our recommended Arkana model would set you back £29,395 – however, once you factor in our Target Price discount, you can get your hands on a brand-new model for £26,835, resulting in a saving of £2561.
Upgrade to top-spec Esprit Alpine trim and our Renault Arkana 1.6 E-Tech FHEV 145 Esprit Alpine Techno Esprit Alpine deal can save you £2768.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Renault Arkana deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
