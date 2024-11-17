Suzuki Swift long-term test: report 5
This refreshed small car offers tidy handling and excellent fuel economy, so does this make it the right fit for someone who covers big miles?...
The car Suzuki Swift 1.2 Mild Hybrid Ultra Run by Kiall Garrett, senior videographer
Why it’s here To see if the fourth generation of this small car can mix it with the best in the class, and prove that downsizing doesn't need to mean compromise
Needs to be gobble up motorway miles, deliver hybrid-worthy efficiency and squeeze into tight parking spaces
Mileage 3967 List Price £18,699 Target Price £18,248 Price as tested £20,649 Official economy 64.2mpg Test economy 55.7mpg
17 November 2024 – Swift by name, swift by nature?
Sometimes you just want something that does what it says on the tin. Superglue, for example; it’s glue and it’s super. Gorilla tape; it’s tape that’s as strong as a gorilla. But the Suzuki Swift? Is it really that, well… Swift?
There’s no Swift Sport hot hatch for this fourth-generation model, and as I’ve mentioned in earlier reports, the car is powered by a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid engine.
Petrolheads are unlikely to be left salivating after reading the spec sheet, which shows 81bhp and 83lb ft of torque, as well as a 0-62mph time of 12.5sec.
True, when the traffic lights go green the initial burst off the line from the Swift is fine. However, the engine soon starts to run out of puff and you need to rev it hard, stretching out the gears, to get up to motorway speeds.
Because of the fairly meagre power reserves I find myself having to stir through the ratios to overtake slow-moving lorries, too. But performance isn’t the major problem on the motorway – it’s the noise.
When you’re up at those higher speeds you very quickly realise this car is best suited to the city. On the motorway the Swift is as loud as a building site, with a lot of road and wind noise pummelling the interior – so much so that I have the radio on almost full blast in order to hear it over the din.
But it’s not a Mercedes S-Class, you might be thinking. And sure, few small cars are properly relaxing and quiet. It’s just that the Swift is noisy compared with direct rivals.
On the other and, away from the general nightmare of noise and traffic that is the British motorway network, on a twisty B-road the Swift’s strengths start to shine through.
The light but accurate steering gives the car a darty and agile feel, and wringing out the gears to eek out the best available performance is actually fun.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more about our long-term Suzuki Swift >>
Read about more long-term test cars >>
Buy a new car with What Car?
Like the sound of the Suzuki Swift?
If so, check out our New Car Deals pages to see how much you could save on a Suzuki Swift.
We’ve got the biggest selection of discounted new cars available in the UK.