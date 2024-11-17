Suzuki Swift long-term test: report 5

True, when the traffic lights go green the initial burst off the line from the Swift is fine. However, the engine soon starts to run out of puff and you need to rev it hard, stretching out the gears, to get up to motorway speeds.

Because of the fairly meagre power reserves I find myself having to stir through the ratios to overtake slow-moving lorries, too. But performance isn’t the major problem on the motorway – it’s the noise. When you’re up at those higher speeds you very quickly realise this car is best suited to the city. On the motorway the Swift is as loud as a building site, with a lot of road and wind noise pummelling the interior – so much so that I have the radio on almost full blast in order to hear it over the din.

But it’s not a Mercedes S-Class, you might be thinking. And sure, few small cars are properly relaxing and quiet. It’s just that the Swift is noisy compared with direct rivals. On the other and, away from the general nightmare of noise and traffic that is the British motorway network, on a twisty B-road the Swift’s strengths start to shine through. The light but accurate steering gives the car a darty and agile feel, and wringing out the gears to eek out the best available performance is actually fun. For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here Read more about our long-term Suzuki Swift >> Read about more long-term test cars >> Buy a new car with What Car?

