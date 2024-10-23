Suzuki Swift long-term test: report 4
This refreshed small car offers tidy handling and excellent fuel economy, so does this make it the right fit for someone who covers big miles?...
The car Suzuki Swift 1.2 Mild Hybrid Ultra Run by Kiall Garrett, senior videographer
Why it’s here To see if the fourth generation of this small car can mix it with the best in the class, and prove that downsizing doesn't need to mean compromise
Needs to be gobble up motorway miles, deliver hybrid-worthy efficiency and squeeze into tight parking spaces
Mileage 3185 List Price £18,699 Target Price £18,248 Price as tested £20,649 Official economy 64.2mpg Test economy 55.6mpg
23 October 2024 – Economy king
In my previous report I mentioned the plethora of equipment that comes as standard with the Swift and, therefore the blissful lack of optional extras I had to choose from when speccing my car up.
When it comes to deciding on an engine, the choice is even simpler: if you buy a new Swift then you will get the 1.2-litre engine with mild hybrid assistance. End of story.
I must admit my expectations of this engine were high. The Swift is a small car, and having the word “hybrid” in its engine name got me dreaming about all the money I’d be saving on fuel, and all the free time I’d have while not visiting petrol stations.
The impressive official 64.2mpg listed on the Swift’s technical specification only added to my excitement. But, as we know, life is very good at promising you one thing and delivering something else. So what fuel economy have I actually been achieving so far?
Well my current average fuel economy according to the trip computer is 55.6mpg. Less than the official figure, yes, but I’d count that as still being impressive for a car that is tasked with a regular 17-mile commute at an average speed of 11mph.
My short-term fuel economy has crept up to an even higher average of 63.4mpg on motorway journeys, though, which is very close to the Swift’s official average.
The Swift’s decent fuel economy has meant I’m not spending much time filling up the 37-litre fuel tank: I can pretty easily cover 400 miles between pit stops. And that leaves more time for figuring out how much I'm saving in fuel compared with previous cars I've run.
