Suzuki Swift long-term test: report 1

Even though it’s a new car, not much has changed on this latest Swift – in fact it’s the exact same height and width as it was before. It's facing a bit of an uphill battle to win over my affections in the company car stakes, too, because I’ve just stepped out of six months with the Volkswagen T-Roc , which proved to be a phenomenal all-rounder.

The new fourth-generation Suzuki Swift has just rolled onto my driveway and the tape measure tells me its 3860mm length makes it a small car by modern standards. And I’ve got the next few months to decide whether it’s a sock or a Rolex.

Being a small SUV, the T-Roc was substantially bigger than the Swift, so you may be wondering why I decided to downsize this time around. Well I’ve become part of a three-car household in the past few months and with only one parking spot to share between us, two of us have to brave the side roads nearby and fight for a space on a nightly basis. If we do manage to find one, it’s inevitably a tight squeeze for anything bigger than a G-Wiz. So I thought something slightly shorter may suit my parking needs better.

However I didn’t want to sacrifice my practicality needs too much. As What Car?’s senior videographer, I am constantly carrying around rucksacks, cases and tripods among other oddities that make up my camera equipment. So a decent boot was essential.

The Swift has a tight 265-litre boot with the seats up, but when I first slotted all the gear from the T-Roc into it; I was surprised that it managed to fit. It may have required my world-class Tetris skills, but I was impressed. The low boot floor and deep storage area was useful for stacking bigger items below the parcel shelf, however, I did still need to drop down a rear seat to post through the long tripod and light stands.