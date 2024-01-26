Volkswagen T-Roc long-term test: report 3

The T-Roc gets front and rear parking sensors as standard, while I added a reversing camera as a £300 optional extra. In hindsight, however, I could have saved the money, because the T-Roc's generously sized rear window and big door mirrors have so far helped me avoid any embarrasing car park scrapes.

So, if you want a small SUV with a great driving position, the T-Roc has you covered. In my book, though, even a small SUV needs to have a decent boot – does the T-Roc deliver? Well, the good news starts before you even talk about storage capacity, because when you lift up the tailgate of the T-Roc you’ll find a helpfully wide loading aperture, so fitting bulky things into the back and getting them out again is a doddle. And when you’re being particularly ambitious with the amount of stuff you’re carrying that wide opening really helps you dive into the boot to rearrange the bags and suitcases that you might have in there.