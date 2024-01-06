Volkswagen T-Roc long-term test: report 2

It is supremely comfortable, gliding along the road and taking the many potholes and broken surfaces it encounters in its stride. Transporting family members and our puppy over Christmas was met with glowing positivity. My parents were amazed at how comfortable the rear seats were, and our puppy, Rafi, was so comfortable that he fell asleep – a glowing endorsement indeed.

I’ve previously driven a T-Roc in R-Line trim, which gets a sportier and stiffer suspension setup (and is much more expensive) and while people might prefer the looks of that trim level there’s no competition when it comes to ride comfort – Life is the best by a mile. So far, then, I’m feeling very smug about my trim level choice. And the same goes for the engine. The 109bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine makes the T-Roc feel peppy and fun around town, but is more than strong enough for the motorway miles I need to cover. Plus the six-speed manual gearbox has been a real joy to have, helping me to make the most of the engine's power.