Volkswagen T-Roc long-term test: report 7

In the T-Roc, the system goes by the name of “Park Assist” and is extremely intuitive and easy to operate. A small box on the digital driver display automatically alerts you if there’s a space nearby which the T-Roc can navigate itself into. Once you’re happy with the slot it’s selected, you press the Park Assist button which is down by the climate controls. Now, cars with this function that have an automatic gearbox can take care of the whole of the rest of the process for you. In my T-Roc, the car controls the steering but, because of its manual gearbox, the gear, speed and stopping is down to you.

Let's be honest, though, that’s no hardship, because it’s the steering which is the only challenging bit of squeezing into a space – at least in my experience. The T-Roc makes simple work of it, twisting and turning until “Park Assist Finished” on the driver display lets you know when you’re done. I don’t use it every time I park, but it’s useful to know I’ve got backup if I’m eyeing up a tight parallel parking spot and feeling nervous about my 16in alloy wheels. The proof is in the pudding, too, because – touch wood – none of those wheels have been scuffed so far. For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here Read more on our long-term Volkswagen T-Roc >> Read about more long-term test cars >>

