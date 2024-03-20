Volkswagen T-Roc long-term test: report 6

Even before the rise of the electric car – which are exclusively available as automatics – it seemed as though the manual ‘box was headed the way of the Dodo. Plus, the number of people passing their driving test in an automatic ( rather than a manual ) has nearly quadrupled in the last ten years. So, having ordered my car as a manual, is it a decision I've come to regret?

Ask me this as I accelerate through the gears on a quiet country road and I’d never choose anything other than a manual. The satisfaction of timing your gear shift and slotting the gear in is, to me, a large part of what makes driving enjoyable. I know I’m talking about a small SUV here and not a hot hatch, but I’ve still been really impressed with the light and precise quality of the gearshift in the T-Roc.

However, ask me the same questions on my painful 90-minute commute through South London to the What Car? office in Twickenham and I may have a different answer. With a constant back and forth between neutral, first and – occasionally – the heady heights of second gear, my legs and arms tend to suffer from the low-speed tedium of it all, and at that point I’d perhaps rather be in an automatic, letting the car do the work for me. There are times when I miss the ease of just having two pedals to worry about.

The answer to whether I regret my gearbox decision, then, depends on the driving situation. But no matter what kind of driving I'm doing, there are some issues with the T-Roc's practicality which are beginning to grate.