Fiat 600 long-term test: report 4

The second instance is a bit more concerning. As with a lot of new cars, my 600 has lane-keep assistance to make sure you don’t drift out of lane unintentionally, and for the most part it’s very unobtrusive. This is exactly how it should be; a back-stop for when you truly need it.

However, recently I found an instance where it was interfering when it shouldn’t have been. Specifically, it was when I was driving on the motorway while trying to change lanes. Of course, I always follow the highway code and indicate when manoeuvring, but even with this clearly signalling to other road users and to the car itself what I was doing, the lane-keep assist kicked in and it tried to pull me back into the lane I was trying to leave. Luckily, I counteracted it by pulling harder on the wheel, but this caused a hesitation and a little squirm on the road, which felt rather alarming.

Oddly, it only happened a couple of times on my journey. However, that inconsistency means I now always switch the system off before I begin every journey. At the end of the day, it’s me that should be in control of the car and not the imaginary back-seat driver – even if it does have good intentions.

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here