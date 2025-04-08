Fiat 600 long-term test: report 3

So, while my car is mostly very good in the city (as most Fiats tend to be), how does it stack up when it ventures out into the countryside? I finally had a chance to test this out on a road trip to Bath with some friends, and thankfully things got off to a good start.

I was initially quite concerned about loading the car up with luggage, because the 600’s boot is quite small on paper, at just 360 litres. That’s much less than what you get in a Puma or VW T-Roc, but it still managed to fit in two backpacks, a weekend bag and two carry-on suitcases with relative ease. Unfortunately, a pitstop via a supermarket did mean my passengers had to have shopping bags on their laps, which didn’t go down too well.

What also didn’t go down well was rear leg room. In my ideal driving position (I’m 6ft2in), there is no space for even a small child to sit behind me, so I had to slide my seat uncomfortably forward to make sure one of my rear passengers could get in.

In this instance, I couldn’t help but wish my car was larger, but then if it were, I might not be enjoying it as much when driving it in its more natural, urban habitat.

