Fiat 600 long-term test: report 3
Fiat hasn't traditionally focused on building SUVs, but the 600 is its latest small SUV offering. We're living with one to find out how it stacks up with everyday life...
The car Fiat 600 1.2 Hybrid 48V La Prima Run by George Hill, Used Car Writer
Why we’re running it To find out whether this small SUV can be a successful urban commuter car
Needs to Be easy to drive, comfortable and cheap to run, but also practical on trips out of town
Mileage 1526 List price £27,350 Target Price £24,742 Price as tested £28,000 Official economy 57.6mpg Test economy 45.5mpg
21 March 2025 – Practically an SUV
It’s been quite a while since I’ve heard anyone describe a car as a ‘Chelsea Tractor’, but I don’t think my Fiat 600 is one. Sure, it’s an SUV, but it’s actually quite compact compared with the Range Rovers and Volvo XC90s that are typically labeled as such.
Unlike some small SUVs, you sit up high in the 600 and its small size makes it easy to drive in a city like London. The car’s all-round visibility is surprisingly good, too.
On top of this, I’ve been surprised by how nimble the 600 is. For a tall car that doesn’t have a big footprint, it handles really well, plus the steering is light and direct. I wouldn’t say it’s as fun as a Ford Puma, but it’s not far off. I just wish the ride was a bit more comfortable, because it does tend to thump and crash over speed bumps and potholes.
So, while my car is mostly very good in the city (as most Fiats tend to be), how does it stack up when it ventures out into the countryside? I finally had a chance to test this out on a road trip to Bath with some friends, and thankfully things got off to a good start.
I was initially quite concerned about loading the car up with luggage, because the 600’s boot is quite small on paper, at just 360 litres. That’s much less than what you get in a Puma or VW T-Roc, but it still managed to fit in two backpacks, a weekend bag and two carry-on suitcases with relative ease. Unfortunately, a pitstop via a supermarket did mean my passengers had to have shopping bags on their laps, which didn’t go down too well.
What also didn’t go down well was rear leg room. In my ideal driving position (I’m 6ft2in), there is no space for even a small child to sit behind me, so I had to slide my seat uncomfortably forward to make sure one of my rear passengers could get in.
In this instance, I couldn’t help but wish my car was larger, but then if it were, I might not be enjoying it as much when driving it in its more natural, urban habitat.
